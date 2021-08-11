Creative Arts Guild calls for volunteers for Festival

Don’t miss the Creative Arts Guild’s Annual Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18-19, with a ticketed Taste of Dalton: Preview Party on Friday, Sept. 17.
Festival is a yearly celebration of the Guild’s mission of bringing art and arts experiences to our area and making them available to everyone. The Saturday and Sunday events are free and open to the public. There will be exhibits of indoor art, an outdoor artist market, live music and performances, plus tasty food and beverages. A special attraction is a fun and educational multicultural children’s area for learning about other countries and cultures with hands-on art and craft activities.
Sound like fun? Yes! And you don’t have to wait for September to enjoy the fun; you can take part right now.
There are a lot of opportunities for getting involved before as well as during the event. Festival Chairpersons Madeline Toelke and Kaitlin Kuykendall encourage everyone to join in. It’s easy to sign up online: https://bit.ly/FESTIVALvolunteer. Volunteer yourself and bring a friend, too.
Committees include Preview Party/Taste of Dalton (helping with the special evening event on Sept. 17); Multicultural Children’s Hill (especially important are volunteers with knowledge of or close connection with the countries being highlighted); Artist Hospitality (welcoming and assisting artists, booth sitting and more); Gallery Sales Team (volunteers receive special docent and art sales training); Marketing and PR (helping share the word); and Grounds & Event Logistics (setting-up and taking down). More information about these and other volunteer committee opportunities is at https://bit.ly/FESTIVALvolunteer.
Veteran Festival volunteer Katie O’Gwin said, “I just love this great community celebration and all the positive energy surrounding the event. It’s wonderful how the Guild makes art and creativity so approachable for everyone and free of charge. The fact that the entire event is volunteer driven makes it very easy to be a part of it. It is also the most fun you’ll ever have in a volunteer role.”
There’s a job for each and every interested friend of the arts. Come on and join the fun. For more information about Festival, the Taste of Dalton: Preview Party and volunteer committees, visit creativeartsguild.org or the Guild on Facebook. For other questions, contact Leanne Martin at (706) 217-6677.
