Over the past six decades, the Creative Arts Guild has been many different things to many people and as this beloved organization celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2023, the impact of its legacy and the celebration of this great gift for the community of Greater Dalton is in view for the Guild all year long.
The Creative Arts Guild was founded in 1963 by community volunteers who loved and advocated for the arts and who had a vision to cultivate rich and diverse arts experiences in Dalton. Many of the Guild founders moved to Dalton, following business opportunities presented by the carpet industry in the late 1950s and they moved from larger, more urban environments exploding with arts. It was their vision that Dalton would offer them, their families and the community of Dalton, arts engagement that reflected, and even rivaled, the arts in much larger cities. This vision proved successful, and the stories and memories many patrons of the Guild share through the years highlight the Guild’s mission to cultivate and sustain the arts in Dalton.
Visitors who travel through Dalton and find their way to the Guild are in awe of what they find when they arrive. and realtors, business developers and recruiters use the Guild as a selling point when offering tours of the Dalton community. The Creative Arts Guild is so unique and special, not just because of the arts experiences it offers, but because it lives and exists in Dalton, and it has for 60 years. What a gift we have given! It has become a legacy passed down through generations, and it is up to the Dalton of 2023 to carry it forward!
The Creative Arts Guild offers so many different programs and services that even those who know and love the organization well are sometimes surprised to hear of its involvement in various programs and services in our community. In honor of the 60 years of existence the Guild is celebrating each and every program and invites the community to join in this effort.
Arts in EducationCreative Arts Guild’s Arts in Education department offers classes and workshops in dance, music, visual arts and culinary arts for all ages all year long. These classes are tuition-based. For qualifying families, however, needs-based scholarships are available year-round allowing everyone in the community of Greater Dalton access to these experiences. Additionally, the Guild offers arts educational outreach programs in partnership with many organizations, field trips to our facility and our sculpture garden as well as to arts experiences performed at The Wink Theatre downtown and an annual field trip to see “The Snow Queen” ballet and orchestra.
The Guild supports our area arts teachers through Creative Connections, an annual arts educators conference gathering all teachers from grades K-12 who teach in all areas of the arts in Dalton, Whitfield and Murray counties together under one roof for a day of conversations, workshops and inspiration that, in turn, feeds our school arts programming.
The annual Student Arts Expo is a community favorite as it celebrates student works in area schools and offers one graduating senior the coveted Bernice Spigel Prize for Excellence in the Visual Arts. And, one of the Creative Arts Guild’s longest and most meaningful educational partnerships is with the O.N. Jonas Foundation — bringing arts performances and artist residencies into our area schools and alternative learning environments. All the Arts in Education Program combined offer 50,000 arts experiences annually.
High quality events, exhibits and performances
In alignment with its commitment to lifelong arts exposure, Creative Arts Guild offers many high-quality arts and culture events for all ages — many of which are free to attend.
The Creative Arts Guild features rotating artist exhibitions highlighting local and regional artists and hosts monthly artist receptions that are always open to the public and free to attend. Recitals celebrating our students in all areas of the arts are performed throughout the year and professional music concerts are offered as well.
The Guild offers a large variety of community events throughout the entire year with a long-term commitment to six signature events annually. Some of these events serve as fundraisers while others simply fulfill the Guild’s mission for arts engagement of the highest quality in our community.
Spring for the Arts is celebrated on International Sculpture Day each April. This longstanding event has evolved from a fashion show at The Farm to a Saturday jazz brunch in the sculpture garden is a fundraiser for all of the Guild’s Arts in Education programs and a support system for the Guild’s O.N. Jonas Artists in Residency Partnership. Serving as a fundraiser, this event is designed to educate the community about the education programs the Guild provides, as well as celebrate our permanent collection of sculptures. Save the date: April 29.
Low Country Boil features teams of local folks competing to make the best low country boil. Attendees have the opportunity to taste all of the recipes and vote on their favorite. The event celebrates the Guild’s Culinary Arts program and serves as an engagement builder. Low Country Boil also features a live band and offers an evening of fun for the whole family. Save the date: June 10.
Pops in Burr Park offers a free outdoor concert of the Creative Arts Guild Chamber Orchestra playing patriotic tunes. Dance performances, dramatic readings, a professional singing quartet and a community children’s choir are all interspersed with the orchestra’s musical selections. The evening includes arts and craft projects for children and concludes with a fireworks display that is musically synched to the orchestra’s performance of the “1812 Overture.” Save the date: July 30.
Creative Arts Guild Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts is an annual weekend-long celebration of the arts. Attendees can expect a juried arts exhibit and artists market offering a large variety of fine art for purchase as well as musical and dance performances by local artists, a children’s area offering a chance for children to learn about different global cultures and purchase their own art, and food available for purchase from a variety of vendors. The weekend kicks off with a ticketed event on Friday night, Festival Preview Party: Taste of Dalton which features food tastings from area restaurants (some people call it the best party in town!), and the Festival on Saturday and Sunday is completely free to attend and welcoming to all. Save the date: Sept. 15-17.
Dia de los Muertos is an evening event celebrating and educating our community about a holiday that is a tradition of the Mexican culture. The cultural traditions of building an altar and honoring loved ones that have passed is highlighted at this event and the evening is full of culturally authentic dancing, music, art, foods and costumes. Save the date: Oct. 27.
“The Snow Queen” is the Creative Arts Guild Dance Department’s full-length classical ballet, performed annually with the Creative Arts Guild Chamber Orchestra. Adapted from a Hans Christian Andersen story, the Guild Dance Department created this production from the ground up — selecting and combining public domain music to create the score, choreographing each step, selecting each costume and set piece — making this a truly original work. After 10 successful years as a ballet, the Guild added a professional 35-piece live chamber orchestra for the first time in 2016. In 2017-2022 (missing one year for COVID in 2020) the orchestra returned, and the Guild took the production a step further by including the orchestra in the school field trip performances and incorporating an educational interactive script and characters to bring the ballet to life for kids and kids at heart.
The Guild now also offers a public Saturday matinee of the educational scripted version each year. Dancers in this annual production are members of the Guild’s resident ballet company, Ballet Dalton, and dance students in lower grades. Save the date: Nov. 16-19 (TBC).
Public art
The Creative Arts Guild is committed to supporting public art in our community.
The Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden provides a five-acre, admission-free, open-air museum and sculpture park, operated by the Creative Arts Guild. The first permanent installation of its kind in the state of Georgia, the garden features nearly 60 outdoor sculptures in three sections of the Guild’s property — the Ken and Myra White Magnolia Crescent, the Eli Rosen Garden and the Founders Garden — that provides an organic setting for the works, including mature trees, shrubs and flowers. The garden includes works by prominent artists such as Isamu Noguchi, Scott Burton, James Rosati, Betty Gold, Victor Salmones, Guy Dill, Chana Orloff, Felipe Castaneda and Ken Macklin. The sculpture garden welcomes approximately 10,000 visitors each year and is an educational resource for regional schools.
Public Art Around Town has been popping up over the last few years and the Creative Arts Guild has supported many of these initiatives. The Creative Arts Guild serves as a facilitator and project manager for many public arts projects by partnering local artists with the funding, location and community volunteers to create murals and sculptures around town. Examples of public arts projects that have been supported by the Guild include the Dalton State College mural that is installed at the library entrance designed and painted by Kevin Bate, the Peacock Mural on the corner of Hamilton and King Streets in Downtown Dalton, painted by Ruth Parks, and the bridge sculpture created by Chris Beck on Morris Street.
Community partnerships
Partnerships offer opportunities for collaboration which can lead to meaningful work of great magnitude. The Creative Arts Guild has been fostering partnerships in the Dalton community since its inception. The Guild’s unique lens of the arts offers many organizations creative perspective. While nearly impossible to highlight every partnership of the Guild, here are two examples of the most recent active partnerships of the Guild.
Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series has changed the landscape of downtown Dalton on summer Friday nights. The series produced by a partnership between the Creative Arts Guild, the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, The Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Downtown Dalton Development Authority.
These four organizations naturally have different resources that fit together for a perfect blend of support.
As the artistic organization involved in the Off the Rails partnership, the Guild serves as the musical curator of the series by selecting, contracting and hosting the musicians and the production team each week throughout summer.
Howalt Arts and Wellness-Arts in Health Partnership is one of the newest Guild partnerships. Whitfield Healthcare Foundation and Hamilton Health Care System to provide an Arts in Health program in the clinical facilities at Hamilton. Arts in Health is a growing medical field that utilizes the arts to humanize the healthcare experience for patients, family caregivers and medical professionals/professional caregivers.
The gift of the Guild, a legacy to uphold
On May 13, (save the date) the Creative Arts Guild will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a gala on the Spigel Pavilion and invites the community to join in this commemorative event. It is important to acknowledge this monumental milestone and recognize the gift that the Creative Arts Guild has been to this community and to our region. Dalton is so very fortunate that the Creative Arts Guild has fed our community with rich artistic and cultural diversity and magnitude for six decades.
Creative Arts Guild Executive Director Amanda Brown reflects: “It is impossible for me to understand this gift and not feel a sense of responsibility and important urgency to secure the Guild’s sustainability for the next 60 years. It is up to all of us, our community members, to ensure that the gift we received is carried forward for future generations to come. We must secure the Guild’s relevance by ensuring we are serving our community as it evolves and changes as well as working to stay current and on the cutting edge of art. Also, we must work to be ever mindful of the possibilities of unpredictable economic fluctuation over the years. We must further secure the Guild’s financial stability by growing our endowment so that we may forever have the ability to ride through unexpected economic vacillations as they come, so that our beloved Guild — our legacy — never falls victim to an unpredicted moment of vulnerability. This is our Guild! How lucky are we to have been given such a rare and beautiful gift and to have the ability as a community to keep this organization in Dalton for 60 years. This is our Guild! and it is up to us to ensure its legacy continues! Without the work and dedication of everyone who has played a role in the Guild’s journey over the last 60 years — we would not where we are today. So, thank you to all of you: our founders, directors, our board emeritus, our staff, our partners, our supporters — our community — for all you have done for our beloved Guild. and thank you, in advance, for being a part of our future — ensuring that the Creative Arts Guild and arts and culture in Dalton is sustainable for generations to come”.
In honor of this 60th anniversary, the Creative Arts Guild is launching a Legacy ’63 campaign that will work to support the annual general operating budget of the Guild as well as make a large addition to the Guild’s endowment. For more information, stay tuned to the Creative Arts Guild at creativeartsguild.org and on social media. This is our Guild! This is our legacy!
