Opening night festivities for the Creative Arts Guild's galleries had been a staple of the first Friday of each month, until the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shut the Guild to the public in mid-March. But after reopening at the start of June, the Guild has three new exhibits and celebrated that rebirth Friday night.
"I've been looking forward to this on a few levels," said Kathryn Somers, one of the artists whose exhibit opened on Friday. "This is my first solo show (at the Guild), and just having this social interaction tonight is very thrilling."
Gallery openings "are so much fun, anyway, but to see members of our community we haven't seen in months" is even better, said Savannah Thomas, the Guild's gallery manager. "I'm very happy (whenever) we have any excuse to celebrate art."
Friday's opening still wasn't "normal," but it was at least a return toward something resembling normalcy, Thomas said: "I'm glad we've been able to find ways to make everyone feel safe."
While these openings "are known for the huge food spreads, this time we have packaged foods, and the bar is outside for social distancing," Thomas said. "We're also reducing capacity."
Furthermore, temperatures of guests were taken before entry, and "masks are required," she said. "Truly, we are trying to make safety the utmost priority."
For those unable to make it Friday, or who were uncomfortable visiting with so many other folks in attendance, the Guild is open for gallery viewing Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"Even if people can't come tonight, we hope they come in" at some point, because "this is all fantastic work, and it deserves to be seen," Thomas said. "Art is a great way to get out of the house while having social distance, and there's plenty of space to spread out and enjoy yourself."
Both “Face It, Girls," collage work by Libby Newell, in Gallery Five20, and "Modern Quilts," by members of the Chattanooga Modern Quilt Guild, in Jonas Hall, are on display through next month. “Portholes," pottery and weavings by Somers, in Gallery One11, is on display for the rest of this month.
Some of the works on display in the Guild even have a COVID-19 theme. For example, there's Candice Murray's "COVID Coil" quilt, which "I'm so excited about," said the president of the Chattanooga Modern Quilt Guild. "We came into 2020 with all these hopes and dreams, but then we got caught up in the swirl, which has really brought out the crazy in people."
That dynamic is illustrated in her quilt, with large triangles entering the whirlwind from the quilt's bottom left, but they also exit the spiral at the top right of the piece, said Murray, who was "born and raised" in Dalton. "My hope is we can get out of the coil.''
Having art that speaks to this current moment in society in the gallery this summer "really worked out well," Thomas said. Plus, "the process of quilting is often done in solitude, but traditionally the last (piece) is where you come together with your community, so (quilting) is symbolic of what we've all been through the past few months."
