Dalton's Creative Arts Guild has joined the list of groups and organizations that have closed due to concerns about the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
A press release from the Guild:
"Like many of you, we are doing our best to stay informed of the events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The health and safety of our students, patrons, and staff remains of utmost importance. Out of an abundance of caution and in keeping with the recommendations of the CDC, the Creative Arts Guild will be closed effective March 15, 2020. At this time, we anticipate that our facilities will re-open on April 6 following spring break. However, we will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and update our planned classes and events accordingly.
We have also made the decision to postpone our annual Spring for the Arts luncheon — which serves as a fundraiser for our Arts in Education programs and we will announce a new date as soon as we have one confirmed.
Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work together to help keep our community safe.
Each department will be offering make-up classes and lessons. Details for each department are listed below.
In addition, please remember that our Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden remains open and please tune in to our social media channels for some live videos featuring gallery and sculpture garden tours, stretching, ballet barre and more!
Please follow us on social media to get the most up-to-date information:
Facebook: facebook.com/creativeartsguild
Instagram: @creativeartsguild
Twitter: @artsguild
Thank you again, and please stay home and stay well! Meanwhile, we will continue to plan forward for an awesome year of arts and culture in our community!"
