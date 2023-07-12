The Creative Arts Guild congratulates Guild Dance Department and Ballet Dalton dancers Eva Talbot, Brooklyn Fantony and Isabella Ramirez on landing slots in coveted summer training sessions.
Following the Ballet Dalton two-week Dance Intensive in June, these girls were accepted into away summer programs where they are doing an additional two to three weeks of summer training. Talbot was chosen to attend a Summer Intensive with the Georgia Ballet in Atlanta while Fantony and Ramirez were selected for an Intensive with the Joffrey South Ballet in Athens.
Acceptance to all of these camps was by audition. Guild Dance Department Director Jessie Southerland said, “This kind of experience is a game-changer for a dancer; it gets you out of your safety net and into the real world ‘fire’. It also allows you to experience other instructors from around the world, other dance class offerings, plus it allows you to experience it with other like-minded dancers who are as passionate as you are about your craft.”
Talbot, age 14, has eight years total dance experience with four years in the Ballet Dalton Company. She describes her reasons for seeking this opportunity at the Georgia Ballet in Atlanta: “To increase my level of skill, improve my technique and introduce myself to new types of dances.”
She will be attending ninth grade this fall and said she hopes to join a small ballet company, and then join a bigger once she has gained more experience.
Fantony, 13, will be attending eighth grade in the fall; she has been dancing for eight years and is beginning her second year in Company. She said she hopes to become a professional dancer and perform in different countries all over the world. She has set her sights on traveling abroad for a summer intensive next year and said the reason she wanted the Summer Intensive with the Joffrey South Ballet in Athens was so she could “better her technique and work on becoming an overall better dancer.”
Also attending the Joffrey South Ballet in Athens, Ramirez, 14 and beginning ninth grade in the fall, has been dancing for four years. This is her third year in Company. Her goal in auditioning for the Summer Intensive was “to widen my focus on dance by going to an intensive with dancers and teachers from different backgrounds, in the hopes of gaining more knowledge on dance.”
Guild staff and dance instructors are very proud of these wonderful dancers and the hard work and dedication demanded of them by these Summer Intensive opportunities. For more information about the Guild and its dance programs, visit creativeartsguild.org or contact Southerland at jessies@creativeartsguild.org or (706) 278-0168.
