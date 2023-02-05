It was an exciting weekend for a talented group of dance students from Dalton.
Master Tier dancers from the Creative Arts Guild’s pre-professional company, Ballet Dalton, traveled to Atlanta for two days of competition and one day of master classes at the Atlanta Regional Youth America Grand Prix Jan. 27-29. Dancers competed on the stage at the Ferst Center Theatre on the Georgia Tech campus and then attended master classes at the Atlanta Ballet, led by world-renowned instructors, dancers and directors.
Youth America Grand Prix is the world's largest nonprofit international student ballet competition and scholarship program providing expert dance education through scholarship auditions, master classes, alumni services, outreach activities, performances and films. Its mission is to support and develop world-class dancers ages 9-19 of all ethnic, economic and geographic backgrounds by providing educational opportunities and by serving as a global network of dance, connecting students, teachers, schools, dance companies and audiences.
Guild Dance Director Jessie Southerland said, "Watching the dancers perform and grow throughout this process was incredibly fulfilling. They not only danced with maturity, grace and determination but they presented themselves beautifully throughout the entire weekend as they worked with other students, judges, instructors, YAGP staff, Guild staff and their families. This is an exceptional group of young ladies."
Readers can find out more about the Guild’s dance programs and performances by contacting Southerland at jessies@creativeartsguild.org.
