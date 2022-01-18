Creative Arts Guild holding Yart Sale

The public is cordially invited to drop by the Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. on Friday for a reception highlighting the opening of an exhibit of artwork that will be available for purchase.
The Guild has been procuring paintings, photographs, sculptures — all original artwork that has been gently loved but is now ready to be passed on to a new home. Think of it as a yard sale of high-quality, original artwork.
All pieces have been submitted for sale by their owners, some because they just don't "fit" the owner’s collection anymore or the owner needs to make room for new decor, or perhaps the owner is downsizing a home. If proceeds received from the sale are donated to the Guild by the original owners they will be directed to the Guild’s general operating fund to help support its many valuable classes, programs and art events.
What has been an opportunity for these generous donors to trim their collections is now a wonderful opportunity for other art lovers to add to their collection. Come browse the sale, it is likely you’ll find a piece of art for that particular wall space in your home or business that has been waiting for just the right accent at this 'yart' sale.
The reception is free and open to the public beginning at 5:30 p.m. with light hors d’oeuvres and beverages. The exhibition/sale will run Jan. 21-28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.