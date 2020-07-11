The reopening of the Creative Arts Guild has also meant the return of summer art camps for children, and the first kicked off Monday.
"We recognize there is a need in our community, and if we can do so safely, we feel like it's our responsibility as a Guild to offer this programming in-person, but safety is the number one priority," said Savannah Thomas, the Guild's gallery manager. "I actually taught two months of an online class in April and May, which is such a different experience from teaching in person, and especially for this younger age group, they need that" in-person, hands-on guidance.
"It's definitely been a process trying to figure out how we can do this — we've had to re-envision what our summer programs look like — and every department has had to approach that question differently," Thomas said. When the Guild closed in mid-March due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, "we thought it would be two-three weeks, but instead it was 2.5 months, and that's quite a lot of programs to lose out on, so we spent June making up some of those losses."
This month's camps are open to students as young as 5 and as old as 14. Due to the pandemic, guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are being followed.
"We're requesting all adults wear masks, and we're encouraging children to wear them," Thomas said. "We're trying to keep social distance, we've reduced class sizes, we're taking temperatures at the door, and parents drop off their children at the door to reduce the number of people in the building."
Typically in summer classes there would be at least 15 students, but that's been shrunk to 10, and "they each have their own station," as opposed to the usual "more freestyle method," she said. The instructor for this week's workshop, Melissa Herz, arrived early to set up each station, and then "this is your station."
"If you need something else, she gets it for you," Thomas said. "She also sanitizes the supplies between uses."
Students "each have their own aprons for the week, and you can't get as close (due to social distancing), but you adapt," Herz said. "These are definitely unprecedented times."
This week's class, Art in Nature, had two sets of siblings, and they sat together, but then there was a space before the next child, then another space before the next, etc., Thomas said. "It's actually kind of nice for them to be able to spread out more."
And, with fewer students, Herz had more time for personal instruction.
"It's different, but it's nice for everyone to have more space, and a small group is good to learn in, anyway, because you get more attention," Herz said. "I can walk around and help each person."
Herz took her students outside Monday for outdoor activities, including collecting leaves and painting rocks, which provided even more space, not to mention fresh air.
"Just to see and be with other kids is a big deal for them," she said. "Most have been social distancing at home for months."
Despite some alterations to the workshop because of COVID-19, the students were receptive and appreciative of the opportunity, Thomas said. "The kids have been wonderful, and they are the reason we do this."
"I love art, because there are so many things you can do," said Ruby-Jane Rhoads, age 5. "I can do anything, and I love to do everything."
