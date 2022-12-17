The Creative Arts Guild hosts a workshop titled “Expressive Painting in Acrylics Workshop (intermediate and advanced)" led by Bradley Wilson. Cost is $40 per workshop.
In this course, students practice the methods of expressive acrylic painting while exploring a variety of subject matter and receiving instructor feedback on work. This class is especially geared towards those with some acrylic painting experience (sorry, not suitable for beginners). Approaching painting as play will be emphasized while focusing on solid technique and other important skills.
Students will also be given monthly challenges for painting projects to work on at home and bring in for critique. Students will provide their materials.
The first class is Friday, Jan. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Workshops are also offered on Feb. 17, March 17, April 21 and May 19. You will need to register for each workshop separately.
For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org, or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168. The Guild is at 520 W. Waugh St.
