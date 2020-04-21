Even though the Creative Arts Guild closed its physical facilities to support efforts to stop the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the Guild is still digitally open.
During this time of social distancing and quarantine, take advantage of the Guild Pass and capture the power of the arts with all of your favorite Guild friends right from your home.
The Guild is excited to introduce a new way for you and your whole household to access the arts and experience the benefits of arts engagement right from your home. The new digital subscription, Guild Pass, will grant you access to exclusive and on demand online arts programming. Each week you will have your choice of 25 arts classes across the disciplines of dance, gymnastics, music and visual arts plus choices of some fun surprises and extras along the way. With Guild Pass, you can attend as many classes as you like.
Engaging with the arts is easy
The Guild Pass subscription is an easy way to engage with the arts. If you are an existing student, it can help you maintain your technique, skills and flexibility; if you are new to the Guild or want to try out a different arts discipline, then it’s a wonderful way to get a taste of all the Guild offers without venturing from home. You can get creative and explore it all with the Guild Pass.
The Guild Pass subscription is $75 for a Household Pass for the April session (through May 3) and $100 for a Household Pass for the May session (May 4-31). The Guild Pass will grant you access to exclusive online arts programming taught by the Guild's professional faculty in community with other students using the Zoom platform.
Once you purchase your Guild Pass, you will receive the password-protected links to all of the Guild Pass programming. If you’ve never used the Zoom platform (www.zoom.us) before, don’t worry. All you do is click a link and it takes you right to the class. If you have any technical problems, a Guild staff member is there to help.
The Guild is also offering a few add-on or standalone classes/lessons that you can choose to purchase for an extra fee per class or purchase as a standalone class for a one-time fee per class. All of the culinary arts classes and private music lessons fall into this category. Join Chef Jasa Joseph and fellow Zoomers as she leads you through some of her favorite recipes during an online Date Night, Night in with Friends, Sunday Morning Brunch or specialty classes for teen chefs.
This is also a great opportunity to pick up that guitar (or any other instrument) that’s been collecting dust in the corner of your living room. The Guild has several music instructors with expertise for all instrumentations and even voice that would love to work with you during a 30-minute private lesson over Zoom once a week. During this time of social distancing, the Guild has a special offer of private music instruction for $20 a week with no obligation to continue.
Preschool Pass offer
If the full household Guild Pass subscription is more than you can take advantage of right now, the Guild is offering something special just for the preschoolers, the Preschool Pass. With the Preschool Pass, you will be granted access to 30 minutes of programming designed especially for preschoolers Monday through Thursday from 10 to 10:30 a.m. The schedule:
• Mondays: arts and crafts.
• Tuesdays: creative movement/dance.
• Wednesdays: gymnastics play.
• Thursdays: music play.
The Preschool Pass subscription fee is $30 per household for the April session (through April 30) and $40 per household for the May session (May 4 through May 29). Please note that the Preschool Pass only includes one preschool class per day Monday through Thursday while there are more preschool class options available with the full Guild Pass.
For a full list of all Guild Pass programming and to subscribe, visit creativeartsguild.org and click on the link for Guild Pass.
Please remember that the Guild's Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden remains open providing walkers with a fun outdoor activity. Also, please tune into the Guild's social media channels for some live videos offered during the Noon Arts program every weekday at noon, featuring gallery and sculpture garden tours, stretching, ballet barre, arts projects and more. Follow the Guild on social media to get the most up-to-date information: Facebook, facebook.com/creativeartsguild; Instagram, @creativeartsguild; Twitter, @artsguild.
Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.