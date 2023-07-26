The Creative Arts Guld was awarded a Bridge Grant by the Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
This first-round grant funding for fiscal year 2024 includes 269 grants across 47 counties in three funding categories, which range from COVID-19 recovery support to specific projects to educational programming.
“These vital funds bring life into communities across the state. Music, theater, dance and visual art attract tourists, bring community members together, teach children self-confidence, revitalize downtowns and more,” said Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Tina Lilly. “Through this program, GCA is able to support vibrant communities where people want to live, and businesses want to locate.”
Guild Executive Director Amanda Brown expressed her gratitude for the grant: “On behalf of the Creative Arts Guild, I extend appreciation to Georgia Council for the Arts for the work they do to support arts organizations around the state. Creative Arts Guild is honored and thrilled be a recipient of a FY (fiscal year) 24 Bridge Grant. Funding awarded by this grant will act as an infusion into our FY24 general operating budget, and by doing so support us in all we do all year long from community events, exhibits, performances and outreach to educational classes and workshops. Through this support we will touch the lives of many in our community by providing arts exposure and experiences of the highest quality.”
The first-round funding includes Bridge, Project and Arts Education grants. The Bridge Grant will provide funding for operating support to 162 nonprofit arts organizations, many of which may have been negatively affected by COVID-19.
The Project Grant will help fund 44 single art projects, which may include an art exhibit, a theater production, a series of children’s workshops, an artist residency, or may be used for capacity-building projects, such as developing a strategic plan, creating a development plan or providing professional development.
The Arts Education Program Grant will be distributed to 63 organizations to support the arts in kindergarten through grade 12 education, and may include a variety of disciplines, from visual art to music or theater, to dance and creative writing.
Funds awarded by the Georgia Council for the Arts include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. The Georgia Council for the Arts uses Peer Review Panels to judge and review applications following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts. Panelists are GCA Council members and fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, or are citizens with a record of arts activities, experience and knowledge. Grant recipients include theaters, dance companies, museums, cities, colleges and multidiscipline arts entities.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, arts and cultural production in Georgia account for $29.2 billion in the state, totaling 4.2% of Georgia’s economy, and accounting for more than 149,000 jobs.
For information about the Creative Arts Guild, visit www.creativeartsguild.org.
