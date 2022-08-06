The Creative Arts Guild’s 59th Annual Festival of Fine Arts and Artisan Crafts is Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, preceded by a ticketed Festival 2022 Preview Party + Taste of Dalton event on Friday, Sept. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Festival is a yearly celebration of the Guild’s mission of bringing arts and cultural experiences to our area and making them available to everyone. Festival 2022 weekend will get off to an exciting start that Friday evening with the Preview Party featuring live Latin-flavored jazz performed by Willie Ziavino and the C.O.T. Band and delicious food offerings from favorite area restaurants.
The Preview Party serves as the exclusive first viewing and purchasing opportunity for artworks in Festival 2022’s Juried Indoor Patron Exhibit. Tickets include entry to the event, food tastings and access to the beverage bar serving your choice of wine, craft beer, tea, soda and water.
Festival weekend continues on that Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on that Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to the Indoor Patron Exhibit and Outdoor Artist Market, Festival will feature ongoing multicultural kids activities, multicultural performances, unique eats, live music and self-guided tours of the Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden. Admission to all indoor and outdoor activities on that Saturday and Sunday is free, and the event is always family-friendly.
Check us out on Facebook: Creative Arts Guild.
For more information or to purchase Festival 2022 Preview Party + Taste of Dalton tickets, visit www.creativeartsguild.org; for ticket purchase assistance, call (706) 278-0168.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.