Mark your calendars now for the Creative Arts Guild’s 60th Annual Festival of Fine Arts and Artisan Crafts on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17, preceded by a ticketed Festival 2023 Preview Party + Taste of Dalton event on Friday, Sept. 15, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Festival is a yearly celebration of the Guild’s mission of bringing arts and cultural experiences to our area and making them available to everyone.
Festival weekend will get off to an exciting start with the ticketed Preview Party + Taste of Dalton event featuring live ragtime jazz performed by Blair Crimmins and the Hookers and delicious food offerings from favorite area restaurants. The event serves as the exclusive first viewing and purchasing opportunity for artworks in the Festival 2023 Juried Indoor Patron Exhibit. Tickets include entry to the event, food tastings and an open beverage bar serving wine, craft beer, tea, soda and water.
Festival weekend continues on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to the Indoor Patron Exhibit and Outdoor Artist Market, Festival will feature ongoing multicultural kids activities, multicultural performances, unique eats, live music and self-guided tours of the Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden. Admission to all indoor and outdoor activities on Saturday and Sunday is free and the event is always family-friendly.
For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org; to purchase Preview Party + Taste of Dalton tickets go to https://bit.ly/F23PreviewParty; for ticket purchase assistance, call (706) 278-0168.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.