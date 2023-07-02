An important element of the Creative Arts Guild’s mission is emphasizing the importance of early and lifelong arts exposure, making the creative arts relevant, accessible and enjoyable. If you’ve been hunting for camps, classes and activities for kids you may have overlooked some great offerings for yourself available right here in Dalton at the Guild.
Culinary classes
Culinary classes are taught in the Guild’s beautiful, state-of-the-art teaching kitchen. These classes are hands-on and you’ll walk away with great recipes and some newfound or newly-honed skills.
Get in on the Great British Invasion: ages 18-plus, Friday, July 14, $80. We are hopping across the pond for some great British favorites.
Always wanted to make bread but haven’t worked it in yet? Come bake with us in Bread 101: ages 18-plus, Wednesday, Aug. 9, $80. "Knead" more carbs in your life? Join us for this practical class in this ancient craft.
Plan a Private Cooking Class: You and up to seven adult friends can have a private culinary experience. The menu can be customized to what your group would like to learn to cook, anything from your kitchen basics, themed menu, dessert or anything in between. The cost is $75 per person, eight people max. The cost includes all materials, instructional time and a meal.
For more information about all culinary classes, email amandaw@creativeartsguild.org or call (706) 278-0168.
Visual arts
Acrylic painting with Sandra Babb, Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon, $60/month or $20/drop-in, ages 18-plus. This course focuses on acrylic painting techniques, materials, color theory and composition. Beginning, intermediate and advanced students are welcome. A supplies/materials list will be provided. Contact Babb at sandra@babb.com with questions.
Expressive Painting in Acrylics Workshop with Bradley Wilson will guide students in practicing the methods of expressive acrylic painting while exploring a variety of subject matter and receiving instructor feedback on the work. Ages 18-plus, this class is geared toward those with some acrylic painting experience (sorry, not suitable for beginners). Students will provide their own materials. There is one workshop remaining this summer, Friday, July 21, from noon to 3 p.m., $40.
For more information about visual arts classes, email amandaw@creativeartsguild.org or call (706) 278-0168.
Dance
Adult Ballet Class is taught by Guild Dance Director Jessie Southerland on Thursdays through July 27 from 12:15 to 1 p.m., $55. This beginning to intermediate- level ballet class combines the strengthening and elongation of a traditional ballet barre with an emphasis on combinations and fitness to work your body top to bottom. It is a fun way to add to your workout routine.
Pilates/Conditioning for Adults and Teens with instructor Sean Steigerwald, Wednesdays through July 26, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., $55. Want to change up your exercise routine or do you want to try something new? Open to adults and teens of all levels, this class incorporates light stretching and core stability.
Intro to Lyrical Dance on Tuesdays in July from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m., $55. Combining forms from ballet and modern dance, lyrical style is performed to music with lyrics that inspire expression of emotions the choreographer may feel from the words of the song. Concentrating less on the dancer’s precision of movement and more on an individual expressiveness of strong emotions like love, joy, hurt or anger, this is an energetic and fun dance style, and classes are appropriate for both beginners and those with some dance experience.
Hip-hop technique classes designed for ages 12 and up are on Wednesdays in July from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., $55. Dancers will learn age-appropriate movements and combinations and dance to an array of musical selections. This will be a fast-paced and fun session appropriate for both beginners and those with some dance experience.
For information about dance classes, email jessies@creativeartsguild.org or call (706) 278-0168.
Music
Individual instruction: The Guild offers private music instruction for adults as well as children in any of the following instruments: banjo, brass instruments, clarinet, flute, guitar, oboe, percussion (drums), piano/keyboard, saxophone, violin and voice. Lessons are typically one 30-minute private lesson per week. Students may begin lessons any time during the year depending on availability. Private music lessons are $96 a month.
For more information about music lessons, email lisae@creativeartsguild.org or call (706) 278-0168.
The Guild is at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton. More information about all classes can be found at creativeartsguild.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.