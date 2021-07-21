The Creative Arts Guild has its 2021 annual meeting on Friday, July 30, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Guild administrative offices, 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton. The meeting is open to the public. Please RSVP if you plan to attend. For more information, contact Amanda Brown at (706) 259-1974 or amandab@creativeartsguild.org.
Creative Arts Guild to hold annual meeting
- Submitted by the Creative Arts Guild
