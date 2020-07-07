The Creative Arts Guild staff is truly excited to have reopened its facilities for classes, and now to be able to host its first Gallery Opening and Artist Reception since March due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Join us for a socially distanced event on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 520 W. Waugh St. Gallery Openings are always free, family-friendly and open to the public.
Showing in Gallery Five20: “Face It, Girls”; collage work by Libby Newell
Artist Libby Newell is originally from Jackson, Mississippi, and received her bachelor's of fine arts degree from the Savannah College of Art and Design in 2004. She spent her last quarter abroad studying at the Lacoste, France, campus where she made some of her first collage pieces, cutting up French fashion magazines and turning them into princess crowns.
Writing about artist Newell’s work, Michelle Radford said: “As women, we are bombarded with images of fast fashion and the most recent beauty trends. These images and accompanying messages imply to women that we are not enough as we are and that we do not own enough already. There is always a new trend and an updated shopping list to keep us 'relevant,' 'attractive' and 'desirable.' By transforming fashion and beauty magazine pages into objects that question the need to add products to our faces and our closets, Libby’s work affirms the inherent value and dignity of the women these products are marketed to. ... Libby uses slow, thoughtful and sometimes painful processes to make works of art in the hope that viewers will slow down enough to consider rather than consume.”
Showing in Jonas Hall: “Modern Quilts”; works by Chattanooga Modern Quilt Guild
The Chattanooga Modern Quilt Guild is a group dedicated to learning and applying modern quilting techniques to design and create unique, contemporary quilts. They operate under the umbrella of The Modern Quilt Guild which was developed out of the thriving online community of modern quilters to increase national awareness of modern quilting and to encourage others to learn the craft. The Chattanooga Modern Quilt Guild includes members from across Tennessee and Northwest Georgia, and will display both collaborative quilts made by the members of the Chattanooga Modern Quilt Guild as well as individual pieces, including several made during and inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Showing in Gallery One11: “Portholes”; pottery and weavings by Kathryn Somers
Dalton artist Kathryn Somers first had the idea of combining the two pottery and fiber art in the fall of 2018 — almost 30 years after first being introduced to pottery making. The juxtaposition between the two art forms has both challenged and inspired her, often times a “stroke of inspiration” or creative change in one medium will also require a technical alteration to the other.
About her show, Somers explains: “When people first see my work, they frequently ask ‘What is it?’ My general response is to ask back ‘What do you see?’ Fundamentally, my pieces are beaded textiles that have been woven into a ceramic loom frame, but for me they are so much more than that. Each one is my attempt to recreate my impression of something — a place, object, flower, memory or idea — weaving the combined textures and colors of the clay, fibers and beads into a porthole that can take you wherever your imagination leads.”
Steps we’re taking for everyone’s safety
Naturally, we're taking precautions to make sure everyone is safe and healthy while enjoying all that the Creative Arts Guild has to offer this summer. All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and social distancing measures will be followed. We will be serving beverages and a popcorn snack outside our front entrance, taking temperatures, offering masks at the door and monitoring an appropriate number of people in our building.
