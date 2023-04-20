Spring for the Arts 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, on the Creative Arts Guild's Spigel Pavilion and in the Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is an annual fundraiser benefiting all Guild Arts in Education programs and, delightfully, coincides with International Sculpture Day, a worldwide celebration of the community, the work and the love of sculpture.
Proceeds from this ticketed event specifically benefit programs including the O.N. Jonas Artists in Residence partnership serving area schools and alternative learning centers, student arts scholarships for Guild arts classes, the Student Arts Expo, the Creative Connections Arts Educators Conference and all other Guild educational programming and outreach.
Tickets may be purchased at www.creativeartsguild.org. Tickets are $55 and include a delicious four-course brunch catered by Cyra’s, live jazz music by the Alan Wyatt Trio, docent-guided Sculpture Garden tours, gallery exhibition access featuring the sculptural works of Chris Beck and Rial Rye, opportunities to bid on raffle items and a complimentary glass of champagne or beverage of your choice. Additional alcoholic beverages will be available at a cash bar. There will be convenient overflow parking at First Baptist Church with a complimentary shuttle to the venue.
Arts in Education
The Guild’s Arts in Education programs include internal educational classes and workshops in dance, visual arts, culinary arts and music; field trip offerings; needs-based arts scholarships for Guild students; the annual Student Arts Expo; and the Creative Connections, an annual professional development conference for all area school arts educators in all arts disciplines. Additionally, a special partnership with the O.N. Jonas Foundation has annually afforded invaluable Artists in Residence educational experiences for area students.
Guild Executive Director Amanda Brown explains, “The partnership between the Creative Arts Guild and the O.N. Jonas Foundation is instrumental in our collaborative ability to serve students at large in our area schools. The partnership strives to ensure that every child in our community may participate in the arts.
"The partnership is committed to broadening arts exposure and education for students in grades pre-k through 12 in Dalton city, Whitfield County and Murray County schools, the Elbert Shaw Regional Detention Center, Crossroads Academy, Mountain Creek Academy, NorthStar School, and for students from homeschool settings as well.”
Why is Arts in Education important for our community?
Jennifer Phinney, vice chair of the Guild board and dual enrollment program specialist for the Georgia Department of Education, explains, “The arts are a celebration of life, and of the internal creative spirit that makes us human. The nurturing of that spirit is one of the most important things schools can do.
"The O.N. Jonas Foundation programs are a vital tool in that effort, bringing arts to our students that might otherwise never have had access to these experiences. Those opportunities make all the difference in a child’s life. We cannot thank the Jonas Foundation enough for their continued support of our students and our schools.”
Guild staff member Jim Sneary offers, “Research has shown that arts education and exposure to all fine arts has numerous benefits for young people, including improved academic achievement, cultural awareness, inventiveness, social and emotional development, and civic engagement. It also promotes self-directed learning, improves school attendance and sharpens critical and creative skills. Often through the arts, students learn to design, collaborate, problem solve and express themselves effectively, skills which translate well into a strong foundation for business and commerce.”
Make plans to attend Spring for the Arts and support Arts in Education at the Guild by purchasing your tickets for this event at www.creativeartsguild.org or by calling (706) 278-0168.
