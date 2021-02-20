Creative Arts Guild to host guitar workshop

On Saturday, Feb. 27, from 7 to 9 p.m., Muriel Anderson, a guitarist, harp-guitarist and composer who embraces music from all over the world, will present a guitar workshop (plus informal performance) tailored to all skill levels.
Anderson is considered one of the world’s foremost fingerstyle guitarists and harp-guitarists. She is an experienced instructor and "engaging" performer.
This is a great opportunity to learn tips and techniques that will help you make the most of practice time with your guitar. Anderson will cover not only technique but arranging, interpretation and inspiration on both guitar and harp-guitar, interspersing performance with discussion. Each participant will have the opportunity to ask questions and/or play a piece they are working on to explore techniques for better playing and musicianship. Anderson will also give away sets of her signature GHS strings to all in-person participants; a raffle for the strings is planned for Zoom participants.
The workshop will be presented at the Guild, 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton, both in-person and via Zoom. Tickets are $25. You can purchase them by calling (706) 278-0168 during operating hours or by using the online ticketing link at www.creativeartsguild.org. Tickets may be purchased online up to the event time; however, phone purchases must be made by Thursday, Feb. 25, at 5 p.m.
Anderson's "obvious joy of music, humor and her comfort across genres of folk, classical, bluegrass, popular and international music is revered by guitarists worldwide," according to a profile of her that appeared on the website Blues.Gr: Keep the Blues Alive. "Considered one of the world’s foremost fingerstyle guitarists and harp-guitarists, she is an engaging performer with a unique approach to the instrument. One minute she launches into a startlingly authentic Spanish-style original, then a Beatles’ tune, and next virtually transforms the guitar into bluegrass band, a marching band, then a Japanese koto."
Anderson "has composed music since age four or five," according to murielanderson.com. "Muriel fell in love with the guitar at an early age and learned every style available to her, beginning with folk, bluegrass and then jazz in high school. She received a degree in music from DePaul University and went on to study with classical virtuoso Christopher Parkening and with Nashville legend Chet Atkins."
Anderson "was the first woman to win the National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship," according to murielanderson.com. "Her 'Nightlight Daylight' CD was listed as one of the top 10 CDs of the decade by Guitar Player Magazine and won top honors in a dozen national awards. Her video of 'Why Worry' on 20-string harp guitar garnered a total of over eight million views online, and her 'Heartstrings' recording accompanied the astronauts on the space shuttle Discovery."
For more information, contact Lisa Elders at (706) 259-1822 or lisae@creativeartsguild.org.
