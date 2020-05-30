Creative Arts Guild to reopen on Monday

The board and staff of the Creative Arts Guild are pleased to announce a cautious but exciting reopening of our facilities on Monday. We have missed our students, families and patrons and are eager and excited to see everyone back in classes, back at events and back to enjoying the arts. As businesses are being encouraged to reopen and as we take steps towards reactivating the Guild, we know everyone may be feeling different levels of comfort in our readiness to jump back into “normalcy."
We want to assure you that we have worked hard to be prepared so that we can reopen our programming and facilities responsibly and safely. In order to ensure that we follow through with that intent, we are implementing a thorough range of pertinent policies and guidelines which will be in effect until further notice. We hope these policies and procedures will be seen as sensible “best practice” guidelines to assure safe and comfortable visiting and participation.
For all of our classes, camps, arts and fitness programs, we follow the guidelines set forth by Gov. Brian Kemp's executive order that was updated on May 12 and can be viewed at gov.georgia.gov/executive-action/executive-orders/2020-executive-orders, as well as with consideration of the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We will continue to modify and adjust our guidelines with any updates to the executive orders and CDC recommendations. Additional specific guidelines and precautions for each department are listed at www.creativeartsguild.org.
Spend your summer at the Guild!
Registration is now open for summer classes and camps at our facilities as well as online Guild Pass summer programming. Some upcoming special options: Cooking Class: Advanced Technical Skills II, July 21; Kids Art Camp: Out of This World Art, July 30; open house and fall class registration, Aug. 4; Gallery Opening and Artist Reception, Aug. 7; Cooking Class: Summer Brunch II, Aug. 9.
Plus, Festival 2020, Sept. 18-20. We are planning full speed ahead for this annual community event. Interested artists, please email festival@creativeartsguild.org for more information.
Not sure yet about on-site activities? Get the GuildPass option
Your Guild Pass will grant you access to exclusive online arts programming taught over Zoom. Once you purchase your Guild Pass, we will send you links and passwords to all of our Guild Pass programming. Each week you will have your choice of 25 group classes across the disciplines of dance, gymnastics, music and visual arts as well as some fun surprises and extras along the way. Attend as many classes across all of our disciplines as you like in the timing you like. Details at www.creativeartsguild.org.
We wanted to offer something special for our preschool-aged kiddos. If you have a preschooler but are not sure you want a Household Guild Pass, you can try out Preschool Pass. With the Preschool Pass, you will be granted access to 30 minutes of programming designed especially for preschoolers Monday-Thursday mornings from 10 to 10:30.
We are also offering a few add-on or standalone classes/lessons that you can choose to either add to your subscription for an extra fee per class or purchase as a standalone class for a one-time fee per class. All of our Culinary Arts classes and our private music lessons fall into this category. The Guild Pass subscription is great for arts engagement. It can help you keep your technique, skills and flexibility if you are an existing student and it is a wonderful way to get a taste of all that we offer at the Guild from the comfort of your home if you are new to the Guild or want to try out a different arts discipline.
Why care about the arts right now?
The arts matter, especially in times like these. It is in moments like this that the power of the arts is at its strongest. It is in times like these that the arts bind us, calm us and show us what it means to be human, to help us transcend uncertainty and restore hope. Times like these present immense opportunities for the power of our imagination to envision and create, solve problems and find beauty around us. The arts have intrinsic powers that prevail in difficult times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.