The Creative Arts Guild is pleased to announce the opening of two new exhibits including an Artist Reception on Friday, April 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Light refreshments will be available, plus wine and beer for purchase. The event is free, open to the public, and family friendly (hint: kids love sculpture and other 3-D art!). The Guild and its galleries are at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton.
In Gallery FIVE20, guests will view a collection of works by local artist and sculptor Chris Beck. He plans to display creations in welded metal, items crafted from reclaimed materials and an on-site display of his workshop.
In Gallery ONE11, artist Rial Rye will present a series of recent sculptural works with cubist and neo-expressionist stylings, some sculptures being paired with paintings.
Both artists will be at the reception to discuss their influences and techniques. The exhibits will remain on display through April 29. For more information, contact David George at davidg@creativeartsguild.org.
Other upcoming events
While you have your calendar handy, please note these events:
• Spring for the Arts, Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s an annual fundraiser benefiting the Guild’s Arts in Education programs including the O.N. Jonas Artists in Residence partnership serving area schools and alternative learning centers and more. The event will feature a festive brunch, beverage options, live music, raffles and docent-guided tours of the sculpture garden. Purchase tickets at www.creativeartsguild.org. Your donation helps support those important arts programs.
• 60th Gala, Saturday, May 13. Join the Guild for a special evening of celebration honoring its legacy, an organization that was founded 60 years ago in Dalton. The evening will include an arts experience cocktail hour in the sculpture garden honoring the Guild’s founders, a seated dinner celebrating the Guild community and family, and music and dancing to launch the Guild into the future. Please join us for this momentous occasion. Purchase tickets at www.creativeartsguild.org.
