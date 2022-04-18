The Creative Arts Guild is welcoming spring with two events.
Coming up first is the Guild’s annual Spring for the Arts on Saturday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Spring for the Arts features an outdoor brunch in the Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden, guided tours of the garden, live piano music and a raffle of wonderful and unique items and gift packages from local vendors. Tickets are $55 and support the Arts in Education programming at the Guild and local schools. More information is at www.creativeartsguild.org and on Facebook, or contact David George at (706) 217-6677 or davidg@creativeartsguild.org.
Spring dance concert and recital
The second event is “All Things Bright and Beautiful,” the Guild’s annual evening dance concert on Friday, May 6, with a dance recital on Saturday, May 7.
Dance Department Director Jessie Southerland said, “Nothing says springtime like dancing. Our Ballet Dalton and Guild Dance Department have prepared an exciting and inspiring program of performance numbers for the concert and recital.”
The concert on May 6 begins at 7 p.m., with a reception afterward.
On May 7, dance students will perform in the recital at 10 a.m. and again at 1 p.m.
Both the concert and recital will take place in the Dalton High School theater, 1500 Manly St. Tickets for both the concert and recital are reserved seating.
Concert tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens; recital tickets are $5.
Visit www.creativeartsguild.org for more information and to purchase tickets online. Contact Southerland at (706) 259-7264 or jessies@creativeartsguild.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.