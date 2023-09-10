The Creative Arts Guild will present its 60th Annual Festival of Fine Arts and Artisan Crafts on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17, preceded by a ticketed Festival 2023 Preview Party + Taste of Dalton on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m.
The festival is a yearly celebration of the Guild’s mission to bring high-quality art and arts experiences to the area and make them available to everyone. The event, intended as a gift to the community, is free and open to the public on Sept. 16-17. First presented in 1963 by the newly-formed Guild, the Festival continues to be a true family activity and a wonderful way for everyone to enjoy the arts.
Festival weekend will get off to an exciting start on Friday evening, Sept. 15, with the ticketed Festival 2023 Preview Party + Taste of Dalton. The party offers guests a first look and purchase opportunity in the juried Indoor Exhibit, all the while enjoying live jazz and sampling delicious fare from a variety of great Dalton restaurants.
Festival weekend continues Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17. The Indoor Exhibit in the galleries and the Outdoor Artist Market on the Guild’s covered Spigel Pavilion showcase the work of fine artists and artisans on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Festival 2023 will also feature multicultural arts activities and performances for kids, unique and delicious food, live music and self-guided tours of the Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden. Admission to the Indoor Exhibit, Outdoor Market and all the daytime activities is free, and the event is always family-friendly.
Festival begins with a special evening event
Festival 2023 kicks off on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. with the ticketed Preview Party + Taste of Dalton, which features a tasting menu from local restaurants.
The Preview Party also serves as an artist reception for all Indoor Exhibit artists and a first opportunity for attendees to view and purchase from the Indoor Exhibit. The Preview Party will be on the grounds of the Guild within the fabulous Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden and surrounded by a delightful atmosphere of live ragtime jazz music by Blair Crimmins & the Hookers.
Preview Party tickets are $55 and are on sale. Tickets also include beverages of your choice at one of several bars serving wine, craft beer, tea, soda and water. For your convenience, the Dalton Trolley will make event parking easy. Simply park at Dalton First Baptist Church and then ride in comfort to and from the Guild.
You can purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/F23PreviewParty.
Festival always features wonderful fine arts and crafts
Festival 2023 will feature a variety of live music and other performances, multicultural kids activities, plus great food and beverages, however, an important part of the event is an exhibit and market of high-quality arts and crafts. Attendees will view a stunning array of fine arts and crafts; it’s the perfect place to purchase unique and beautiful items for holiday gifting or personal collecting.
The juried Indoor Exhibit will be displayed in the Guild’s galleries; the outdoor Artist Market will be on the Spigel Pavilion. Together, these exhibits will feature a broad array of art, jewelry, pottery, painting, folk art, wood, fiber arts, adult and children’s wearables, bags, metalwork, sculpture and more. Those attending the Preview Party will have an exclusive first opportunity to view and purchase works from the Indoor Exhibit before the public opening. Patrons will also get to vote for their favorite piece for the People’s Choice Award.
Enjoy live entertainment
Each year the Festival includes great live entertainment. Live music performances start Friday night, Sept. 15, during the Preview Party. Blair Crimmins & the Hookers will play as Preview Party guests arrive.
On Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17, the Festival will feature local and regional musicians at the performance tent on the Guild campus.
Performing on Saturday, Sept. 16: Kristen Halman, Greg Parton, Kilough, Ariel Omarzu, Rachel McIntyre Smith and Social Folk.
Performing on Sunday, Sept. 17: Andy Giles, Sam Steadman, Nueva Delta featuring Yunuen Meza, JB & The Fire and Call Me Spinster. Throughout the day at the Multicultural Children’s Hill, representatives of the featured countries will present performances reflecting the culture of those regions of the world. A visit to Children’s Hill will take kids on a wonderful journey around the world without leaving the Guild grounds.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m. Ballet Dalton will present dance selections from “The Snow Queen,” the Guild Dance Department’s annual winter ballet. The dancers will also perform other ballet and contemporary works choreographed by Guild Dance Program staff and guest instructors.
Festival is family-friendly with many children’s activities
The Festival offers great activities for families and kids. Staff and Festival chairs have put together a full schedule of activities, arts and crafts projects, live music and special performances, including dances and theatrical demonstrations.
Multicultural Children’s Hill
Much of the fun will be happening on Children’s Hill, an outdoor area with colorful tents celebrating history and traditions from around the world, specifically from some of the cultures represented in our community; France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan and Venezuela will be represented. Tents with an artistic cultural flair will feature those countries and have crafts and cultural experiences pertinent to each locale. There will be games and music, and Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library staff will present exciting readings with an international cultural flavor.
“Traveling” through a melting pot of cultures
When kids arrive at Children’s Hill they will receive a Guild Boarding Pass inspiring them to travel from tent to tent and activity to activity. At each country their pass will be punched to document their “visit” to that country. The Guild’s desire is to highlight and celebrate the rich cultural melting pot reflected in our area and offer fun, learning experiences at each tent.
Enjoy special performances
Unique performances by representatives of various countries are scheduled throughout Festival weekend. The list includes Kofi Mawuko, an African drummer, offering kids some hands-on interactive drumming fun; Music Play with Anna Faith; plus, demonstrations of Mexican folkloric dance, Indian folk dance, Tahitian and Hawaiian dance, and Brien Engel playing a glass harp.
Players from the Artistic Civic Theatre 2 (ACT 2) will present a scene from the beloved children’s book “Charlotte’s Web.”
Leading sponsors
The Guild is indebted to these leading sponsors: Textile Rubber and Chemical Co., Engineered Floors, Shaw Industries Group, Marketing Alliance Group, Helton Tire LLC, Materials Handling Inc., Ken and Myra White, Barrett Industries, the city of Dalton, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Georgia Council for the Arts.
For more information on the Festival, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild on Facebook, or call David George at (706) 217-6677.
