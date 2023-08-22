Sept. 15-17 the Creative Arts Guild’s Festival 2023 will feature a variety of live music and performances, multicultural kids activities, plus great food and beverages.
Central to the weekend festivities is a Juried Art Exhibit and market of high-quality arts and crafts.
The annual Festival is one of the most important ways the Guild offers enriching art experiences to the community as intended in its mission. Event-goers will view a stunning array of fine arts and crafts, and it’s the perfect place to purchase unique and beautiful items for holiday gifting or personal collecting.
The juried exhibit will be displayed in the Guild’s galleries; the outdoor Artist Market will be on the Spigel Pavilion. Together, these exhibits will feature a broad collection of art, jewelry, pottery, painting, folk art, wood, fiber arts, adult and children’s wearables, bags, metalwork, sculpture and more. Those attending the ticketed Festival 2023 Preview Party + Taste of Dalton on Friday evening, Sept. 15, will have the exclusive first opportunity to view and purchase works from the indoor exhibit before the public opening.
For more information about all Festival 2023 activities, visit creativeartsguild.org or the Guild on Facebook or call (706) 217-6677. You can purchase Preview Party tickets at https://bit.ly/F23PreviewParty or creativeartsguild.org.
