Cason Glover, this year's Spigel Prize winner at the Creative Arts Guild, imbues the characters he creates with his own traits and characteristics, a main reason they leap off the page for observers.
Glover, a senior at North Murray High School, distinguishes himself with the vivid details of his sketches, as well as his "sense of world-building," said Savannah Thomas, gallery director at the Guild. He's original, not derivative, and "he creates characters with life (beyond) the page."
"All the characters I create (have) pieces of me," Glover said. "Some are good things about myself, and some are things I hate about myself."
"To me, art is an escape, another way of self-expression," he said. "You can't always express how you feel in words, but (through art) you can emit a feeling."
Kristy Sitton, an art instructor at North Murray who has taught Glover for four years, called him "one of the most talented students I've ever had."
"He is constantly sketching and coming up with new creative ideas," Sitton said. "I can't wait to see what he does with his talent in the future, (and) I feel sure that he has many wonderful art career opportunities waiting for him."
March is Youth Art Month, and the Creative Arts Guild highlights work from local students, with the centerpiece being the Spigel Prize winner. The Bernice Spigel Prize for Excellence in the Visual Arts — which includes a cash prize and an opportunity to present a solo exhibition in a Guild gallery this month — is awarded each year during the Student Arts Expo to a local high school senior and is named after the Guild's first executive director, who was instrumental in the founding of the Guild more than 50 years ago.
Glover hails from an artistic family, and "I've been drawing all my life, but I didn't get serious about it until middle school," he said. Initially, he drew those he saw in movies or other entertainment sources, but that eventually evolved into sketching original characters, because "you can't always relate fully to characters you see on screen, and I wanted to create characters I relate to."
Sitton "could tell his freshman year that he was already developing a unique style of drawing, (as) his dynamic character creations and his use of style and color draw you in," she said. "Then when you hear the story behind the characters, you can't help but want to see more."
The shy, soft-spoken Glover is "sensitive, which is a blessing and a curse," and his ability to draw people adroitly is due at least in part to the fact that "I'm really quiet, so I observe," he said. "That has a lot to do with my interest in people."
He's also prone to perfectionism, which, like sensitivity, has positives and negatives, he said. "Not everything is perfect, and I need to remind myself of that."
Glover "is dedicated to his art work, and definitely his own harshest critic," Sitton said. "I have tried to encourage Cason to keep developing his style and do what he loves."
His two favorite characters are in opposition to one another, a protagonist, Capella, and an antagonist, Andromeda.
The former is "based a lot on me," while the latter is "a lot of perceptions of the mind," he said. With Andromeda, "I try to make you think a lot about her, and how crazy she is sometimes."
Thomas appreciates how the characters evolve throughout Glover's oeuvre, and his "Queen Andromeda" is a standout to her, she said. "I'm really drawn to that piece, the level of detail."
Glover relies mostly on pencil and markers for his sketches, he said. "Markers give me that pop of color I need."
He's considering the Savannah College of Art and Design, Kennesaw State University and Chattanooga State Community College after he graduates from North Murray. He'd like to continue working in an artistic field, such as graphic design, sequential art or illustration.
During his artistic career, "I've gotten better at use of color, understanding the structure of a face, and (using) the basics of art," he said. However, he still can improve on "anatomy, working more efficiently, and doing backgrounds."
He also plans to continue to sketch characters like Andromeda and Capella.
"They've been in my head for a long time, now," he said. "My dream would be to do a graphic novel and have it adapted into an animated series."
Glover "wouldn't have this opportunity without those who have pushed me," particularly his family, especially his mother, Stefanie; father, Clint; and grandmother, Jane Brown, as well as Sitton, and "my best friend from childhood," Emma Sullivan, he said. "I feel very honored and blessed they've all supported me."
The Art & Creative Materials Institute (ACMI) created Children’s Art Month in 1961 to emphasize the value to children of participating in visual art education, and when the celebration expanded to include secondary school students in 1969, it became officially known as Youth Art Month, according to The Council for Art Education. "In 1984, ACMI created the nonprofit organization The Council for Art Education (CFAE) to advocate for visual art education, and CFAE coordinates the Youth Art Month program at the national level."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most student art is being exhibited digitally this month, rather than inside the Guild, although Glover's display, as well as a few collaborative entries from local schools, can be viewed physically inside the building, Thomas said. "With the pandemic, we just can't have that many people in our building."
However, all the pieces are available on the Guild's website, http://www.creativeartsguild.org/, until the end of 2021, she said. "That will be longer lasting than just one month, (and while) it's a little different, we're excited about the change."
Visitors are welcome to view the works that are on physical display until Friday, March 19, as well as the photography exhibit from last month that's been extended until March 25, during the Guild's regular hours. The Guild is open 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, and private tours can be arranged by emailing Thomas at savannaht@creativeartsguild.org.
