CRI holds annual meeting, honors several members

The Dalton-based Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) held its annual meeting on Nov. 11 with a report on industry activities, acceptance of new members to the board of directors and recognition of industry volunteers.
The event was held in an electronic format for the first time due to concerns related to COVID-19.
CRI Board Chairman and Shaw Industries CEO Vance Bell announced Rick Hooper as the 2020 recipient of the Joseph J. Smrekar Memorial Award. The award was established by Milliken & Co. in 1998 to honor the late Dr. Joe Smrekar, who volunteered on many CRI committees. CRI staff members choose the recipient of the annual award.
Other honorees recognized for their years of service at the 2020 meeting included Russ Delozier, Joe Foye, David Repp and David Wardlaw.
"This has been a difficult year for our industry and association, but we are thriving as the industry's trade association due to the character and dedication of our industry volunteers," CRI President Joe Yarbrough said. "These qualities are embodied in this year's honorees Rick Hooper, David Wardlaw, David Repp, Russ Delozier and Joe Foye."
Yarbrough also gave a report on CRI and industry activities from the past year. He highlighted a number of developments in CRI's government affairs, technical department and communication efforts.
"While there were a number of unforeseen challenges in 2020, we at CRI see a promising 2021 ahead for our organization and industry," Yarbrough said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.