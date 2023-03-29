Both crime and the number of car crashes were below their five-year average in Dalton through the end of February, according to data presented to the city’s Public Safety Commission on Tuesday.
The commission oversees the city’s police and fire departments.
There were 155 Part 1 crimes such as homicide, motor vehicle theft and burglary through February, compared to the five-year average of 170 for the period.
There were 846 Part 2 crimes like fraud, vandalism, drug possession and drug sales, down from the five-year average of 893.
There were six violent crimes through the end of February, under the five-year average of 14. Violent crime includes homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.
Property crimes were down to 149, from the five-year average of 156.
There were zero homicides through the end of February, which was unchanged from 2022; two rapes reported, up from none; no robberies, down from three; nine burglaries, down from 11; seven motor vehicle thefts, down from eight; and four aggravated assaults, down from eight.
Forgery/counterfeiting rose to 18 from 15 in 2022; liquor violations fell to 11 from 18; and public drunkenness fell to 17 from 25.
There were 221 motor vehicle crashes through the end of February, compared to a five-year average of 227. That was up from 214 motor vehicle crashes in January and 137 crashes in December 2022.
Dalton police officers responded to 22 crashes with injuries in February, down from 28 crashes with injuries in January and 30 crashes with injuries in December. Those crashes resulted in 28 people injured, down from 43 people injured in January and December. There were no serious injuries or fatalities.
Following too closely and improper lane change were the most common contributing factors in the vehicle crashes, playing a role in 15 each.
There were four DUI crashes in February, down from eight DUI crashes in January, up from two crashes involving DUI in December 2022. Six crashes involved speed, which was unchanged from January and down from seven in December. Thursdays saw the most crashes, with 21, and Fridays the fewest, with six.
Angle crashes were the most common in February, with 32, followed by rear end, with 25, and sideswipe/same direction, with 18. The greatest number of crashes took place between 4 and 6:59 p.m., with 23, followed by 11 a.m. and 1:59 p.m., with 22.
Morning and evening rush hours, along with the early afternoon lunch time, typically account for the most crashes.
Walnut Avenue had the greatest number of crashes, with 12, followed by Tibbs Road, with 10.
The Dalton Fire Department answered 250 calls in February, according to data provided to the commission.
Of those, 147 were medical calls.
Twenty-three were canceled while firefighters were on the way. Thirteen were for motor vehicle wrecks with injuries.
Six were for unintentional smoke alarm activations with no fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.