Crime down in Dalton in 2021, but car thefts, accidents up

Traffic accidents in the city of Dalton rose by more than a fifth in 2021.
Police Chief Cliff Cason briefed members of the Dalton Public Safety Commission on Tuesday. The commission oversees the city fire and police departments.
Data provided by Cason showed crashes were up 21.4% from 1,153 in 2020 to 1,400 in 2021.
"That seems like a very large increase to me," said Commissioner Bill Weaver.
Cason said any increase in crashes is concerning but the 2021 numbers need to be placed in context.
"There were considerably fewer drivers on the road in 2020 because of COVID-19, so there were fewer crashes," he said. "If you look at the five-year trend, 2021 was still below 2017, 2018 and 2019. This is really a return to normal."
Dalton police officers responded to 120 accidents in December, up from 110 in November. Twenty-five of those crashes in December resulted in injuries, and 33 people were injured and one person was killed. Following too closely was the most common factor cited in those crashes, being a factor in 34 of them, followed by failure to yield, which was a factor in 25 crashes, and distracted driving, which was a factor in 12 crashes. There were four crashes in which driving under the influence was a factor
Rear-end crashes were the most common, due to drivers following too closely, followed by angle crashes, due to failure to yield. There were 49 rear-end crashes in December and 47 angle crashes.
The greatest number of crashes occurred between 4 p.m. and 6:59 p.m., with 29 crashes taking place in that time period. Morning and evening rush hours, along with the early afternoon lunch time, typically account for the most crashes.
Chattanooga Road had the greatest number of crashes, with 23, followed by Walnut Avenue, with 18, and Glenwood Avenue and Tibbs Road tied with eight each. Chattanooga Road and Walnut Avenue are typically the top two streets for accidents in the police department's monthly reports. Officials say that is because they typically have a high volume of traffic.
Overall, crime was down in 2021 compared to 2020. Dalton police officers responded to 5,901 reported crimes in 2021 compared to 6,611 crimes in 2020. There were 903 Part 1 crimes reported in 2021, down from 952 in 2020.
Part 1 crimes are felonies that must be reported to the FBI, such as aggravated assault, arson, automobile theft, burglary, homicide, rape and robbery.
But even as total crime fell, the number of automobile thefts rose to 90 in 2021 from 75 in 2020.
"That's something trending not just in Dalton but all around this area," said Cason. "It's something that we are monitoring. But a lot of times these vehicles that are stolen are ones where the keys have been left inside or something like that. We are doing what we can, but it's going to take some effort by the general public to secure their vehicles — to take their keys out and lock the doors."
Cason said some thefts begin with the owner loaning someone their vehicle.
"You'd be surprised at the number of people who will loan their car to someone they really don't know that well," he said.
Cason said he believes car thefts are "more random than targeted. We aren't seeing a lot of high-end vehicle thefts. The cars that are being stolen are what I'd call everyday cars. It doesn't look like people are setting out to steal a particular vehicle in most cases."
