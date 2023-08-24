Crime in most categories remained below five-year averages in Dalton through the end of July, according to data presented to the city’s Public Safety Commission on Tuesday. But the number of motor vehicle crashes was up compared to the five-year average.
The commission oversees the city’s police and fire departments.
There were 515 Part 1 crimes such as homicide, motor vehicle theft and burglary through July, compared to the five-year average of 560.
There were 2,827 Part 2 crimes like fraud, vandalism, drug possession and drug sales, down from the five-year average of 3,185.
There were 38 violent crimes through the end of July, under the five-year average of 56. Violent crime includes homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.
There were 477 property crimes, down from the five-year average of 515.
There were zero homicides through the end of July, which was down from one through July in 2022; 14 rapes reported, up from eight; six robberies, down from 11; 26 burglaries, down from 45; 26 motor vehicle thefts, down from 39; and 18 aggravated assaults, down from 36.
Forgery/counterfeiting remained steady at 56; liquor violations fell to 39 from 50; and public drunkenness fell to 45 from 61.
There were 818 motor vehicle crashes through the end of July, compared to a five-year average of 734 and to 787 for the same period in 2022.
For July, there were 105 crashes, down from 137 crashes in June, 108 crashes in May, 113 crashes in April and 134 in March.
Dalton police officers responded to 18 crashes with injuries, down from 25 crashes with injuries in June and 28 crashes with injuries in May.
Those July crashes resulted in 23 people injured, down from 39 people injured in June, 36 people injured in May, 27 people injured in April and 34 people injured in March. There were no serious injuries or fatalities in those July crashes.
Following too closely played a role in 24 crashes and failure to yield in 17 crashes.
Wednesday and Saturday tied for the days with the most crashes, with 19 each. Sunday had the fewest crashes with eight. The period from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. had the most crashes, with 24, followed by 4 to 7 p.m., with 22.
Walnut Avenue had the most crashes, with 21, followed by Chattanooga Road, with 14. Those two streets typically have the most crashes because of the volume of traffic on each.
The Dalton Fire Department answered 349 calls in July, according to data provided to the commission. Of those, 209 were medical calls. Nine calls were for motor vehicle wrecks with injuries, and five were for motor vehicle wrecks with no injuries. Thirty-three calls were canceled while firefighters were on their way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.