Crime this year in Dalton continued to remain below the five-year average through the end of November, according to data presented recently to the city’s Public Safety Commission.
The commission oversees the city’s police and fire departments.
Part 1 crimes such as homicide, motor vehicle theft and burglary were 902 compared to the five-year average of 979 for that period.
Part 2 crimes like fraud, vandalism, drug possession and drug sales were down 27% to 3,870 from the five-year average of 5,299.
Violent crime through the end of November totaled 91, just under the five-year average of 93. Violent crime includes homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.
Property crimes were down to 811 from the five-year average of 885.
There were two homicides in that period compared to one in 2021; 10 rapes reported, down from 15 in 2021; 20 robberies, up from nine in 2021; 77 burglaries, down from 84; 66 motor vehicle thefts, down from 88; and 59 aggravated assaults, down from 74 in 2021 through the end of November.
Forgery/counterfeiting rose to 63 through the end of November from 56 in the same period last year; liquor violations rose to 78 from 63; and public drunkenness fell to 88 from 103.
There were 132 motor vehicle crashes in November, up from 124 in October, 130 crashes in September and 115 crashes in August.
For the year through the end of November, there were 1,288 crashes, compared to 1,274 in the same period in 2021.
Dalton police officers responded to 22 crashes with injuries in November, the same as in October. Those crashes resulted in 34 people injured, up from 32 in October. There were no serious injuries or fatalities, according to Police Chief Cliff Cason.
Following too closely followed by failure to yield were the top factors in crashes. There were four crashes involving DUI in November, down from seven in October, and 13 involving speed, up from eight in October. Fridays saw the most crashes, with 28, and Saturdays the fewest, with eight.
Rear-end crashes were the most common in November with 55. Angle crashes were second with 43, and collision with an object third with 16. Distracted driving played a role in 76 crashes. Failure to yield played a role in 25 crashes, and following too closely played a role in 26.
The greatest number of crashes took place between 4 to 6:59 p.m., with 37, followed by 11 a.m. to 1:59 p.m., with 27.
Morning and evening rush hours, along with the early afternoon lunch time, typically account for the most crashes.
Walnut Avenue had the greatest number of crashes, with 16, followed by Chattanooga Road with 15. Thornton Avenue was third with 9.
Walnut Avenue generally has the most wrecks each month. The area around Shugart Road and Chattanooga Road is usually second. Officials say that is because of the amount of traffic on those roads.
The Dalton Fire Department answered 307 calls in November, according to data presented to the commission. Of those, 202 were medical calls. Sixteen calls were for automobile accidents with injuries. One was for a grass fire, and one was to assist with a downed power line.
