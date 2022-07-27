Part 1 crimes such as homicide, rape and aggravated assault were 14% lower in Dalton through the end of June than the five-year average for the same time period, which Dalton Police Department Assistant Chief Chris Crossen describes as "very positive."
Crossen made the comments to the members of the Dalton Public Safety Commission on Tuesday. The commission oversees the fire and police departments.
There were 48 violent crimes through the end of June, the same as for the same period in 2021 and slightly higher than the five-year average of 46.
Part 2 crimes — like fraud, vandalism, drug possession and drug sales — were down 24.2% for the same period, and calls for service were down 9% through the end of June from the five-year average, continuing a trend, Crossen said. There were 397 property crimes reported through the end of June, down from the five-year average of 477 for the same period.
There were 10 robberies through the end of June, up from two in 2021; 30 aggravated assaults, down from 36 in 2021; seven rapes, down from nine in 2021; 40 burglaries, down from 47; and 33 motor vehicle thefts, down from 58.
The number of traffic crashes continued to rise, a trend that has been underway since 2020. There were 693 crashes reported through the end of June, compared to 684 in the same period last year and 563 in that period in 2020. But crashes were still below the 714 reported in that period in 2019.
The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety reports there were fewer drivers on the road in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and they drove fewer miles.
There were 106 crashes in June, down 16.5% from 127 in May.
Dalton police officers responded to 23 crashes with injuries in June. Those crashes resulted in 40 people injured. Two people were seriously injured. There were no fatalities.
Failure to yield was the top factor in non-injury crashes, and following too closely was the leading factor in injury crashes. There were no crashes involving DUI in June.
Fridays saw the most crashes, with 23, and Saturdays the fewest, with nine.
Angle crashes were the most common in June, with 46, caused by failure to yield. There were 42 rear-end crashes caused by following too closely. and collision with an object, caused by distracted driving, accounted for nine crashes.
The greatest number of crashes took place between 11 a.m. and 1:59 p.m., with 28, followed by 4 to 6:59 p.m., with 26.
Morning and evening rush hours, along with the early afternoon lunch time, typically account for the most crashes.
Walnut Avenue had the greatest number of crashes, with 23, followed by Glenwood Avenue with 10 and Chattanooga Road with nine. Those are usually the streets with the most wrecks in the police department’s monthly reports. Officials say that is because they typically have a higher volume of traffic.
The commissioners voted 5-0 to recommend the city accept a $259,120 bid from Municipal Emergency Services of Charlotte, North Carolina, for 40 self-contained breathing apparatuses for the fire department. Fire Chief Todd Pangle said the City Council is expected to vote on the bid when it meets Monday at 6 p.m. in City Hall.
Pangle told the members of the commission the department responded to 286 calls in June. Medical calls accounted for 59.79%.
