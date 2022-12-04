The Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center has received $1,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center will use the gift to provide meals and food boxes to clients served by the program.
“We are so grateful to have received this donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to better serve victims of domestic violence in our community,” said Katora Printup, executive director.
This gift will be used to provide food for families and children served in shelter and families served by the center’s outreach program.
The purpose of the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center is to end violence in the home by providing shelter, advocacy and support to victims while working in the community to change attitudes, beliefs and behaviors.
This gift will be used to fill shelter kitchen pantries with nutritious food as well as food boxes for victims that have safe housing outside the organization.
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded nearly $17 million in grants.
