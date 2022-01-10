The Whitfield County Republican Party is pleased to announce special guest speaker Johnny Crist for its first meeting of the new year.
Elections are coming and if you or anyone you know is considering running for an elected office, either local or state, please attend the meeting to learn the process of qualifying to be on the ballot.
When Johnny and Anne Crist met and married in college they determined to follow God’s leading wherever he may take them. After seminary, nine children and 30 years as the lead pastor of Atlanta Vineyard Church, Johnny resigned and was elected mayor of Lilburn. After 12 years of leadership in Lilburn he chose to step down as mayor and run for the state House District 108 seat.
Meeting details
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Time: Gathering for refreshments at 6:30 p.m., the meeting begins at 7.
Where: GOP headquarters at 515 Benjamin Way, Dalton.
For more information, call or text Chairman Dianne Putnam at (706) 217-5929.
