Crossover Day: Which bills made the cut?

ATLANTA — A sweeping elections bill and a measure that would repeal Georgia’s citizen’s arrest statute are considered two of the most substantial bills that passed the Monday Crossover deadline to continue forward in the state legislative session this year.
But many other bills were put off until possibly next year.
Senate lawmakers debated for hours over the chamber’s omnibus elections bill — Senate Bill 241 — that would do away with no-excuse absentee voting completely, and barely passed the measure.
On the other side of the Capitol, House lawmakers cheered after a unanimous vote on House Bill 279 to overturn a Civil-war era law that was used by a southeast Georgia prosecutor to justify the tragic shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, in Brunswick last year. After video of the incident became public, three white men were charged with murder. They have pleaded not guilty.
The 180-member chamber also heard lengthy debate on whether hospitals and nursing homes should be required to allow visitors during a public health emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic that has taken more than 15,000 lives in Georgia.
For the rest of the legislative session, lawmakers will review the bills from the opposite chamber, likely scrapping provisions and replacing them with their own. Here’s a roundup of measures expected to carry on through Day 40 and those that won’t make the docket this year.
Raise the age
The House approved a measure in a 113-51 vote that would raise the adult criminal age from 17 to 18 years old.
Canton Republican and House Juvenile Justice Committee Chairman Mandi Ballinger told lawmakers on the floor that Georgia is one of only three states with the “horribly antiquated practice that treats 17-year-olds like grownups.”
“They’re much less likely to reoffend,” Ballinger said.
Georgians 17 years of age charged with certain violent crimes such as murder, rape, child molestation and armed robbery with a firearm would still be charged as adults, in line with procedures for teenagers 13 through 16 who are charged with those crimes.
Ballinger said 123 counties in Georgia have fewer than 50 17-year-olds who are arrested each year.
Lawmaker salary bump squashed
Just last week House Speaker David Ralston touted a bipartisan effort to hike lawmakers' pay, including the speaker's and the lieutenant governor’s significantly. Under proposals in both chambers, lawmakers would see their salary increase to about $30,000 for their time spent under the Gold Dome.
The new salaries would have been the first increase since the 1990s and based off of state compensation commission report recommendations that the current pay is not up to par with the demands of the job.
But Senate lawmakers voted down the measure on Monday. House lawmakers were scheduled to have a floor vote on their version of the bill but never called it up.
"I think there was a mixed bag of feeling on it, and I think it's a kind of thing that needed a clear, strong consensus,” Ralston said after the House adjourned at 11 p.m. Monday. “And I'm not sure that it had that but maybe it'll come back at some point."
No bet on sports betting
For multiple sessions, the question of whether to allow voters to decide if the state should legalize sports betting has been expected to come up for a legislative vote but never has.
House Bill 86 that would have put the question of legalizing sports betting as a constitutional amendment on the ballot sat through the end of Monday night and was never called for a vote.
The measure would have made online sports wagering legal — an activity that proponents say already takes place in the Peach State behind closed doors. The state lottery would have managed the sports wagering system with proceeds going to the HOPE scholarship fund.
Savannah Republican Ron Stephens, the bill’s sponsor, estimated during committee that it could bring up to $40 million in additional revenue to the state.
But opponents have successfully stifled the bill time and time again by arguing it would be a “slippery slope” for expanding other gambling opportunities in Georgia.
In-state tuition for DACA recipients tabled
After promising movement again this session on legislation that would have provided an in-state tuition opportunity for young immigrants, the bill was never called to a vote Monday.
The measure, repeatedly championed by Rep. Kasey Carpenter, a Republican from Dalton, would have allowed young adults in the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Program, or Dreamers, to have expanded access to in-state tuition rates at public colleges and universities.
Carpenter said it’s a “workforce development issue” and would offer high-achieving community members the opportunity to study and live in the state.
Measures targeting transgender students
Multiple measures in both the House and Senate that targeted transgender athletes sparked strong opposition this session and saw little movement. Senate Bill 266, legislation that would have barred transgender students from competing in female sporting events, passed out of a Senate committee but was never heard on the floor.
LGBTQ advocates and parents of transgender youth decried the measure, calling it “offensive and disgusting,” and said it targets a population of vulnerable youth already at risk for increased bullying and suicidal tendencies.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.