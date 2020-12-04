"Everyone is happy for a change," observed Tiffany Livengood, who brought her 11-month-old-son, Maddox, to his first Dalton Christmas parade on Thursday. "This is bringing such joy to all the kids — they are loving this — (during what) has been a tough year for all of them."
Maddox, for example, "has been locked down all year," said Livengood, who grew up in Dalton and was a parade participant for many years, first for cheerleading and later in marching band. "It's nice to have something to lift the spirits of people when they haven't been able to go anywhere."
In a year dominated by COVID-19, the Dalton Noon Lions Club invited Daltonians to remember and embrace the "Wonders of Christmas" during the 35th annual downtown parade.
"I think it's important to still have something normalish" in such an abnormal year, and maintain a longstanding tradition, said Quincie Brock, a Dalton native who now resides in LaFayette but who drove to Dalton for the parade and brought her niece, two daughters, stepson, daughter's boyfriend and dog. "My oldest, today is her 16th birthday, and she's been coming to this parade all 16 years."
The parade "is a good opportunity for people to get out, with so many staying in now," due to the pandemic, said Erin Davidson, a Dalton native who teaches first grade at Cedar Ridge Elementary School and promised one of her students she'd support him in the parade. "It's good to have something to go to."
Her husband, Chase, who hails from Walker County, is "definitely in support of everything they're doing here tonight," he said. "Having the parade is definitely a good thing."
Some other parades this year have been lost due to the pandemic, such as Dalton High School's Homecoming parade, but this parade is "deeply rooted in the community," said Todd Thompson, a member of the Dalton Noon Lions Club and a Whitfield County Sheriff's Office deputy. "A lot of families, couples and kids look forward to it every year."
"Every year, this parade has grown, but participation is down a little bit this year (due to the pandemic), and we don't have bands," Thompson said. However, "families are still lining the streets for it."
"For the most part, if people are congregating, they're doing so with their loved ones from their (household), and we're outside," he said. "We're taking the precautions to be as safe as possible.''
Organizers recommended that those attending wear a mask, and anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 not attend.
"It's important to bring the community together, and people have got to have something to look forward to," said Lee Oliver, a member of the Dalton Lions Club. "We've been in this pandemic since March, with so much gloom and doom, but this parade brightens up their day."
The Dalton Lions Club hosted a food booth at the parade for the first time this year, where attendees could enjoy treats like funnel cakes and hot chocolate, with all proceeds supporting purchases of eyeglasses for local schoolchildren and indigent adults.
The club pays for eye exams and eyeglasses for roughly 200 people in Dalton and Whitfield County each year, according to Marie Erwin, the club's president. With the club unable to host its annual $10,000 giveaway/steak dinner this year due to the pandemic, fundraising via the booth at the parade became all the more critical.
As for the parade, Erwin always most looks forward to the clowns, she said, noting, "I used to dress up as a clown."
Oliver's more of a traditionalist, he said.
"My favorite is always the last part, when Santa Claus comes through."
Thompson hopes the parade can kick-start not only this holiday season, but a positive outlook for 2021 after this "year of uncertainty," he said. "It is the season of caring and giving — hopefully the season of optimism, too."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.