As many as a thousand classic cars will be cruising into Dalton for four days of shows, parades, music and fun. The Georgia Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In car show kicks off Wednesday, July 27, at the Dalton Convention Center for vendors and registered participants and then opens to the public July 28-30.
The event has been held for the past 13 years in Hiawassee, but organizers are moving to Dalton this year to keep making it bigger.
“It’s a big change for our people, it’s kinda like ‘Why are we leaving the mountains and the fairgrounds where we’ve always been?’” said event organizer Rakes Parrish. “They don’t understand Dalton. Once they come here and see (this convention center) with the air conditioning and see the shade trees and see the community and the convenience, they’re going to love it.”
“In the past, they’ve had anywhere from 5,000 to 10,000 people in total attendance,” said Margaret Thigpen, Dalton’s director of tourism. “They’re hoping for about a thousand cars in this show. I think their averages have been anywhere between 500 to 800, but we’ve got more real estate for them to utilize (here at the convention center) so that’s what we’re looking forward to. After COVID we have no idea what will actually happen.”
Event organizers have been working with Dalton’s tourism staff for more than six months to put together the event. The schedule includes a Wednesday cruise parade from Dalton through the mountains to Chatsworth for preregistered participants and a Friday night parade from the convention center to downtown Dalton where an event block party will coincide with the Burr Park summer concert series.
There will also be three days of car shows open to the public with music and appearances by celebrities from the world of motor sports. There will also be a collector car auction inside the convention center that organizers have announced will air on CNBC.
“Whether you are a car enthusiast or you are not, you will have a good time,” Parrish said. “We always include something for everyone. We’ve got events for the kids, we’ve got face painting going on out here, we have vendors with crafts and things to appeal to the family, and of course vendors with automobile parts, too. We’ve got good food, good music, bands and entertainment. and we DJ ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s music throughout the show, so they’ll enjoy everything about the show. and then kids love to check out all of the cars, so it’s so much fun for everyone, young or old.”
Admission is $15 per person for a day pass. Parking will be available on the Dalton State College campus with a shuttle to and from the convention center. To exhibit a car costs $60, which includes two admission wrist bands, entry for prize drawings, parking pass, dash plaque and souvenir sticker. Car owners may register at the convention center.
The convention center is at 2211 Tony Ingle Parkway in Dalton.
Schedule
Wednesday, July 27
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Vendor setup at the convention center.
• 8 a.m. to noon: Registration open on site.
• 8 a.m.: Cruise lines up at Carpets of Dalton, 3010 N. Dug Gap Road. Coffee, beverages and refreshments will be served with music and tour of the property.
• 10:30 a.m.: Cruise begins.
• 12:30 p.m.: Cruise ends at Fat Cat Rod Shop in Chatsworth with lunch for participants while supplies last.
Thursday, July 28
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Convention center event site opens to spectators and participants.
• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Registration at the convention center. Featured vehicles on display inside the convention center.
• 10 a.m.: Grand opening on the main stage.
• 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Meet and Greet with Linda Vaughn, “Miss Hurst Golden Shifter,” NASCAR and racing legend Jody Ridley.
Friday, July 29
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Convention center event site opens to spectators and participants.
• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Registration at the convention center. Featured vehicles’ red carpet display inside the convention center.
• 9 a.m.: Vicari Collector Car Auction, convention center lower level arena.
• 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Meet and Greet with Linda Vaughn, “Miss Hurst Golden Shifter”; NASCAR and racing legend Jody Ridley; Joe and Amanda Martin from the “Iron Resurrection” TV series.
• 1 p.m.: Live music by the Highway 96 band on the main stage.
• 6 p.m.: Downtown parade and block party with live music and participant parking (sign up for the parade at the DJ trailer at the convention center site Thursday or before 3 p.m. on Friday).
Saturday, July 30
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Convention Center event site opens to spectators and participants.
• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Registration at the convention center. Featured vehicles’ red carpet display inside the convention center.
• 9 a.m.: Vicari Collector Car Auction, convention center lower level arena
• 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Meet and Greet with Linda Vaughn, “Miss Hurst Golden Shifter”; NASCAR and racing legend Jody Ridley; Joe and Amanda Martin from the “Iron Resurrection” TV series.
• 1 p.m.: Live music by Todd Herrendeen on the main stage.
• 4:30 p.m.: Main stage awards, cash and prize drawings.
