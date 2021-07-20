Culinary classes are back at the Guild

Let’s slurp up Oodles of Noodles on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m.
Chef Jasa Joseph will lead you through roasting, chopping, seasoning and simmering to complete the perfect Ramen bowl. Registration is $60 per participant; payment must be made at the time of registration. Register online at www.creativeartsguild.org. For questions, please email amandaw@creativeartsguild.org.
Culinary classes must have a minimum of six students and a maximum of eight. All ingredients/materials are included in the cost of the classes. Wine/beer will be available to purchase.
Culinary class schedule and themes for 2021-22
• July 27: Burgers & Beer.
• Aug. 3: Ramen: Oodles of Noodles.
• Sept. 7: How to Grill.
• Oct. 5: Oktoberfest.
• Nov. 2: Stuffed & Delicious.
• Dec. 7: Holiday Tapas & Hors d' Oeuvres.
• Jan. 4: Paella.
• Feb. 1: Date Night.
• March 1: Asian Fusion.
• April 5: Pies & Tarts.
• May 2: Cinco de Mayo.
• June 6: Life's a Picnic.
