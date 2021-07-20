Culinary classes are back at the Guild

Jasa Joseph

Let’s slurp up Oodles of Noodles on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m.

Chef Jasa Joseph will lead you through roasting, chopping, seasoning and simmering to complete the perfect Ramen bowl. Registration is $60 per participant; payment must be made at the time of registration. Register online at www.creativeartsguild.org. For questions, please email amandaw@creativeartsguild.org.

Culinary classes must have a minimum of six students and a maximum of eight. All ingredients/materials are included in the cost of the classes. Wine/beer will be available to purchase.

Culinary class schedule and themes for 2021-22

July 27: Burgers & Beer.

Aug. 3: Ramen: Oodles of Noodles.

Sept. 7: How to Grill.

Oct. 5: Oktoberfest.

Nov. 2: Stuffed & Delicious.

Dec. 7: Holiday Tapas & Hors d' Oeuvres.

Jan. 4: Paella.

Feb. 1: Date Night.

March 1: Asian Fusion.

April 5: Pies & Tarts.

May 2: Cinco de Mayo.

June 6: Life's a Picnic.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you