Cedar Ridge Elementary School concluded its month-long celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month Oct. 15 with a grand finale that included door decoration contests and cultural demonstrations in each classroom.
"This is the first year we've done this, and we can't wait to do it again next year, (because) it's been awesome, even better than I thought it would be," said school counselor Annette Nietzsche, who co-coordinated the month of activities with Brenda Rios, Cedar Ridge's lead English to Speakers of Other Languages teacher. "The response was overwhelming and very encouraging, (as) everyone got involved," from classroom teachers to music instructors to media specialists.
Tommye Mathis, the school's media specialist, worked with students to create "a collaborative poster" of famous Hispanic people, and "they really enjoyed that," she said.
She also created a Google site with links to research information for the students, available in Spanish and English, so the students could do things such as pinpointing geographic locations and listen to national anthems.
Displays about Hispanic icons, detailing their achievements, as well as maps of nations and a collection of artifacts were set up around the school, Nietzsche said.
"I've seen kids stop and read them on their own, (which) I just love."
"Learning the geography of where we are and where" those countries are "has been one of the best things," said Principal Cindy Dobbins. Students truly took "ownership" of this project.
Each classroom picked a Spanish-speaking country to research, then share information about with the rest of the school via door decorations and displays. On the 15th, classes celebrated in various ways, including by enjoying food native to those nations.
"Some teachers read books with their classes" about their nations, they created power-point presentations and brought in speakers, Rios said. Then, "the children made everything."
Spanish teachers from Coahulla Creek High School and Southeast Whitfield High School acted as judges for the door decorating contest.
The fifth-grade class of Fatima Ruiz (Peru), the third-grade class of Megan Robinson (Argentina), the second-grade class of Ashley Maynard (Venezuela), the first-grade class of Erin Davidson (Spain) and the kindergarten class of teacher Chelsey Thompson and paraprofessional Jessica Sherlin (Chile) all received special commendations from the judges.
"We read 'Ferdinand' to learn about bullfighting culture, wrote letters to Ferdinand, and they did their own hand prints," Davidson said. "You can tell they're so proud, and I've really enjoyed that."
The research second-graders devoted to this project was "quite impressive," Mathis said. For example, Maynard's class created "step books" with information about their country's cuisine, special places and geographic spots of interest.
"We have a little girl who just joined us recently from Venezuela, so that's why we picked it," Maynard said. "I think it's helped her feel more at home because we've spent so much time talking about it."
Robinson's students "started reading about Argentina, and, right away, they noticed the country has a very diverse landscape," she said. Some students focused on the wildlife of particular regions, others the food, others dances, like the tango.
"We did our research Friday mornings" and then "they created in the afternoons," she said. "They couldn't wait to get to Fridays."
Third-grader Lucca Penagos was fascinated by Argentina's icy tundra, so he drew it, as well as other geographic features. He also researched animals, such as the south Andean deer and the Andean condor.
"It was fun," he said. "I liked looking up details and drawing."
He also learned plenty, he said.
"I didn't know the Andean deer was endangered, or that the Andean condor could fly" roughly 150 miles in a single day, "live 50 years (or more)," and is considered the world's largest bird of prey.
Fifth-grader Joanna Padilla enjoyed learning about Guatemala's flag, including its colors and bird logo.
"The light blue represents" a land located between two oceans, the white signifies peace and purity, and the resplendent quetzal — "famous for its long tail" — on the flag's coat of arms symbolizes liberty.
She also liked creating "worry dolls," popular in that nation.
"You tell them your worries, then put them under your bed and they take your worries away," she said. "I learned a lot about Guatemala, and I thought it would be fun to help other people learn more about" that country.
A volcano was the centerpiece of their class door decoration, because Guatemala is home to 37 volcanoes, Padilla said. They also placed stickers on the door with bar codes so anyone could access more information about the nation's art, geography and history.
Fifth-grader Amy Guzman "liked how we got to learn different things" about numerous countries, "not just ours," she said. "My favorite was making the worry doll, and I'm (eager) to take mine home to show my parents."
Hispanic Heritage Month started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period starting on Sept. 15 and ending on Oct. 15, according to the Library of Congress.
Sept. 15 is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, while Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days Sept. 16 and Sept. 18 respectively.
The kindergarten class of teacher Ashley Crump and paraprofessional Pamela Keyes focused on Uruguay, and they created their own version of "La Mano ("The Hand")," a sculpture in Punta del Este by Chilean artist Mario Irarrázabal that's become one of the country's most recognizable landmarks and tourist attractions, Nietzsche said. Students then put their own hand prints into the project, which "blew me away."
Students "have been talking more about their own cultures — our student population is 70% Hispanic — and we're all learning a lot more," said Nietzsche. "I'm from Puerto Rico — we moved (to the U.S.) when I was 13 — and I've gotten to know where these kids are from, (because) they're telling us."
Even "our kindergartners can tell us facts" about countries, as "you'd be surprised" how much they know and are willing to share, Rios said. This project is "building curiosity, and I hope (students) will remember this experience and want to visit these countries."
"We live in the same city, but we're all apart in so many ways," Rios said. This endeavor has "built camaraderie, and we're engaging in meaningful conversations."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.