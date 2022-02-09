Cigars, coffee, tea and wine.
Juan Escudero said he likes all of them, and many people like at least one of them.
"People talk about which one is the best, which one they enjoy more," he said.
After years of trying different cigars and coffees and other beverages, Escudero began to study them more seriously, reading about them online and taking classes on what distinguishes cigars and beverages from others.
Escudero, who has lived in Dalton for 25 years and said he formerly owned and operated the La Michoacana restaurant in the Dalton Mall, put that experience and knowledge to work and opened Cigar Tyme Lounge at 267 N. Hamilton St. in downtown Dalton about four weeks ago.
"Business has been very good," he said. "People are telling me this is something that Dalton needed."
The lounge offers people an opportunity to come in with friends and stand or sit on a comfortable chair or sofa, relax and smoke a cigar while sipping gourmet cappuccino, coffee, espresso, tea or wine.
"A cigar lounge is a place to rest, to talk to your friends," Escudero said. "But we do have Wi-Fi, so if you want to come in and have a cigar while you work or read on your laptop, you can do that."
The lounge keeps 50,000 cigars in its humidor, a special room that controls the humidity and temperature to keep the cigars fresh. Escudero said he has premium, hand-rolled cigars from the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Mexico and Nicaragua.
"A lot of people think Cuban cigars are the only good cigars," he said. "It is a tradition for Cuba. But those companies opened factories in all those different countries. It's the same tobacco, the same people, the same technology. These cigars are as good or better than Cuban cigars. When people try them, they like them."
Because of the U.S. trade embargo on Cuba, it is illegal to sell Cuban cigars in the United States.
Escudero said "in a couple of weeks" he will begin selling infused cigars.
"Those are flavored cigars," he said. "It might be a grape flavor, or a cherry flavor or chocolate. We don't have them yet because they have to be kept separate from other cigars, so we need another humidor."
Escudero said he's ready to help people find the right cigars for their tastes or to suggest cigars they haven't tried before. He said those who are new to cigars should tell him and he will help them find a mild, smooth cigar the first time they smoke.
The lounge is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. But Escudero said those hours are flexible.
"We want people to enjoy themselves," he said. "If someone comes in at 8:30 and doesn't leave until 10, we don't have any problem."
Escudero said people come in throughout the day but often meet with friends or coworkers after work at the lounge or come in after dining at a downtown restaurant.
"I believe that when summer arrives and we start having concerts and things like that downtown, people will come in before or after those events," he said.
