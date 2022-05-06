Viviana Ramirez said when she and her husband Carlos bought the former Dalton Boat and Motors building at 303 E. Morris St., they knew they wanted a restaurant there.
During the past five years the two have bought much of the block of East Morris Street between Green Street and Glenwood Avenue, what they call Block 79, and opened several businesses that they own or co-own.
"We thought a restaurant would complete the block," she said. "We knew that we would need partners. We are already doing so much. We began talking to Marco and Eliza (Avila) because they have a background, and we agreed that's what we wanted to do."
The Avilas own four restaurants, three in Dalton and one in Cartersville.
"But we knew we would also need someone to run the restaurant because they are so busy as well," said Viviana Ramirez.
They turned to Eleazar Pacheco Jr. and Liliana Lopez.
"I started two years ago from my backyard, selling street tacos, quesadillas, things like that," said Pacheco. "It really took off. Then I came into contact with Viviana and Carlos (Ramirez) and we started doing pop-up, and it kept growing and growing."
"We saw their passion. We knew they wanted to open a restaurant but did not have the capital, so it seemed like a perfect match," said Viviana Ramirez.
The result of that partnership, D-Food Collab, is slated to open Wednesday. The name is short for Dalton food collaboration. Eliza Avila said that's because it truly is a collaboration between all three pairs of owners.
"I had my ideas," she said. "She (Viviana Ramirez) had her ideas. We put it all together."
"We all came up with the menu," said Carlos Ramirez. "He (Pacheco) brought in what he had been cooking. We wanted some Southern foods, so we added fried chicken."
"We are going to have natural juices," said Eliza Avila. "Natural pressed juices, a green juice, a carrot juice, a beet juice. I wanted to have a place where I could go to get the juices I want. There's nothing like that here in Dalton."
Pacheco said that's the key to D-Food Collab.
"We are serving the foods that we would like to eat, and we think other people will like those foods, too."
Viviana Ramirez said that has been the secret to the success she and Carlos have had in reviving Block 79.
"We open the businesses we would enjoy," she said. "Now, we are opening the sort of restaurant we would enjoy."
They've integrated the names of some of their other businesses into the menu.
"The burger is called the Beast Mode (after the gym down the street)," said Viviana Ramirez. "The block is one big family."
Carlos Ramirez said he is very proud of the decor inside the restaurant, which features signs from many of the businesses that once thrived on East Morris Street.
"It tells who we are," he said. "We are trying to tell the history of Dalton and this street. We have the signs. Some of the furniture came out of these buildings. When people who have lived in Dalton for a long time, they will recognize them. We are a new restaurant but we are part of a tradition of businesses here in Dalton."
