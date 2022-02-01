'Dalton: A Story of Survival' to be screened for public in Dalton on March 4

Fresh off another film festival award, "Dalton: A Story of Survival" will have its premiere screening for the public in Dalton on Friday, March 4.
"It's going to be at the Wink Theatre at 7:30 p.m. with a red carpet, everyone dressed up, photo (opportunities)," said Jacob Poag, director of STEP (student, team, entertainment, production) Studio, which is comprised of area high school and college students interested in film work and which produced the documentary. "It'll be like you're in Hollywood for a night, and you can be a Hollywood star yourself."
General admission tickets will be sold that night, but to guarantee a seat email STEP in advance at stepstudios0@gmail.com, said Poag, a junior at Christian Heritage School.
"We really want to do a big event for the community, (as) the Dalton community is one of the biggest giving communities I've ever seen."
Believe Greater Dalton, the Creative Arts Guild, the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce, Shaw Industries, the United Way of Northwest Georgia and others "have all helped us along the way," and all are assisting again to make this premiere happen, said Poag. "We couldn't have done this without their support."
The "people of Dalton have been so helpful," said Bryson Burnette, a 2021 graduate of Northwest Whitfield High School who assisted with the documentary and is now directing his own short film — shot in Dalton — under the STEP banner. "This is a story about them — about us — and it's a unique story."
"Dalton: A Story of Survival" recently received "Best Documentary" in the Student Film category from the Global Film & Music Festival, which has four locations worldwide, three in America and one in India.
"We are extremely happy with this news," said Poag, the documentary's director. "It's really special."
The documentary already received an award for best long documentary at the American Golden Picture International Film Festival in Jacksonville, Florida, and was accepted into the Cobb International Film Festival.
"We just submitted to festivals to get our name out there and maybe get some" constructive feedback, Poag said. "We're teenagers competing with people who do this for a living, (so) it's hard for us to compete with our budget, but the community has helped us so much."
"I never thought we'd be this far this fast," Poag said. "It kind of took off from under me, but that's why we started STEP, to give (youth) opportunities in film."
Burnette assumed he'd need to compete for rare film opportunities in Atlanta, so he was delighted to learn he could become involved in movies through STEP in Dalton, he said.
"It's really educational, and I've met some great people."
