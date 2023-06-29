The Dalton Academy's 3DE program culminated in a recent event where students showcased their innovative solutions to enhance customer service at Delta Air Lines.
The 3DE model, a Junior Achievement product, has re-engineered high school education by focusing on academic comprehension and economic competitiveness through competency-based case methodology.
The Dalton Academy's 3DE program, which aims to prepare students for the workforce of the future, tasked students with studying Delta Air Lines and identifying areas where they could improve customer service.
The students were immersed in collaborative decision-making processes, strengthening their critical and analytical thinking skills, and integrating core content skills to address authentic industry-specific scenarios.
Part of the immersion required them to walk through an airport simulation, allowing students who had never flown to experience check-in, security screening, boarding the aircraft, pre-flight safety instructions and takeoff.
As a central element of 3DE's model, case methodology provides ongoing connectivity between classroom curriculum and the demands of the current economy.
Jennifer Smith, director of 3DE at The Dalton Academy (TDA), said the program uniquely engages stakeholders in shaping what it means to be prepared for the next generation of work.
"I feel like the 3DE model at The Dalton Academy is special because of what it is doing for our students and our community," Smith said. "The students get a fresh start and a new perspective on what is possible for their futures, and the community gets to witness their growth and see positive change happen in our area as the generations continue."
The bulk of this case study featured mentorship from community business leaders as students shared their ideas and approaches to the assignment.
During the culminating event, students presented their innovative solutions to a panel of judges from the community. Their ideas were highly praised for their creativity, ingenuity and practicality.
"The complete experience is what makes 3DE at TDA so special," said student Nallely Gaitan Gonzalez. "I cherished the opportunity to work together on ideas with my classmates. I loved that we had complete freedom to decide what we did. I enjoy receiving feedback from coaches and teachers to make sure my team and I are moving in the right direction. Overall, 3DE is unique to me since it gave me the opportunity to step outside of my comfort zone and share my ideas with others."
To learn more about The Dalton Academy's 3DE program, please visit https://tda.daltonpublicschools.com/academics/3de.
