Yanira Alfonso knows the value of an education — and how many obstacles can block the path to a degree for some individuals — from personal experience, so she's created a foundation to help students reach their potential.
"I took the long route to finishing my education — with lots of bumps and bruises along the way — (so) I want to help kids who need a second chance, and the big thing is knowledge, giving them the knowledge," as well as instilling self-belief that "you can do this, no matter your background, (so) don't give up on your dreams," said Alfonso, who teaches English Language Learners at The Dalton Academy.
Communicating with parents is also key, as language can be a barrier for some families, as well as an atmosphere that "when you're old enough, you go to work," with school being a secondary or even nonexistent consideration.
"We need to gain (parental) trust so they trust us to help their kids," said Alfonso, who joined Dalton Public Schools eight years ago after spending most of her career in the Gwinnett County Schools system. "We're going to keep working with these kids, and we're not going to stop, (because) a lot of kids would graduate high school and go onto college if they had" a little bit of help and guidance.
TEPIC Foundation
TEPIC Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, aims to teach and empower parents, students and teachers to inspire college and career success while offering scholarships and other assistance.
"Writing a winning essay for college applications" is among the "checklist items" the foundation helps students with, along with financial aid questions, as "a big challenge for many students is not knowing who to ask" questions related to college, said Alfonso, who has taught students from kindergarten-grade 12 and been an instructional coach for teachers. Students are also asked to fund-raise on their own — so far, board members have "put our own money in, and all of us are volunteers, (with) no one taking a salary" — with "every penny" going into the scholarship fund that awards scholarships ranging from $250-$1,000.
The initial cohort of 39 — "many of them would be the first in their immediate families to graduate from college" — includes students from The Dalton Academy and Dalton High School, and each year going forward "we'll add a new cohort of sophomores, (then) work with them through graduation, (because) the earlier the better," said Alfonso, who plans to retire from teaching full time at the end of the 2021-22 school year to devote herself fully to running the foundation. "They're willing to work and do their part — this is not free money."
Applicants have a checklist they must complete as part of the program, ranging from how to select the best college for them to researching majors and careers, and "the kids want this," she said. "They let us know what they need, and we help them."
The foundation provides books, videos, webinars, seminars, workshops, author talks, conferences and other help, and the application window for the fall semester is now open. More information is available at tepicfoundation.org.
Alfonso "has shown great passion, commitment and initiative in providing students at both The Dalton Academy and Dalton High School with opportunities for college scholarships and mentorship," said Matthew Mederios, principal of The Dalton Academy. "The TEPIC Foundation is exposing students to college campuses and career opportunities through field trips and professionals serving as role models and mentors," which is opening the eyes of students to "a world filled with new possibilities."
Paying it forward
This is the second nonprofit founded by Alfonso, with the first — Joy Educational Outreach — prioritizing early literacy, because "if we can make parents read more at home with their kids, what a difference that would make," she said. "Now that I'm at a high school, I want to help kids who are where I was back then."
The foundation assists students who need funds to achieve college or vocational degrees, as well as those for whom schooling has been interrupted, caused by circumstances ranging from language barriers and unplanned pregnancies to disabilities and low-income families.
Alfonso endured several "adverse childhood experiences" in upstate New York, from being homeless as a high school freshman to pregnancy the following year to her father's murder when she was a junior, she said.
"We had a lot of mishaps in our family, but my biggest motivator was my dad," who always encouraged her to take her education as far as possible.
Hearing his voice in her head, she achieved her college degree "one class at a time" over a dozen years, followed by a master's degree and educational specialist degree, she said. Graduating college "was the most rewarding experience of my life, and no one can take my education away from me."
Importance of education
Only half of teen mothers receive a high school diploma by age 22, compared with 90% of women who did not have children during adolescence, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Children of teen mothers are more likely to drop out of high school themselves, give birth as teens, be jailed as adolescents and be unemployed.
And Georgia high school dropouts earn more than $10,000 less annually on average than those in the state who completed high school, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. People with a bachelor's degree average earnings nearly $25,000 more annually than those with only high school diplomas.
Alfonso's then-boyfriend Miguel, now her husband of more than four decades, was "the special person in my life," as were numerous teachers who emphasized to her she could "do something with my life," which is a main reason she became a teacher, she said. "School was my safe zone, my reprieve."
Alfonso detailed her youthful challenges in a book, "The Wobble: Teen, Pregnant and Courageous," because teenagers can relate better to an adult who has endured "the bumps and bruises" of life and emerged stronger than to someone who presents "the picture-perfect life," she said. "None of us have the picture-perfect life, and I want to show them if I can do it, you can do it, too."
Through the "development of rich relationships with students and truly understanding their stories, (Alfonso) is able to provide students with support and guidance that can help them chart a path for future success," said Mederios. "I’m extremely proud of the work she has undertaken to make her dream become a reality which, in turn, is making our students’ dreams become a reality."
"Word gets around, and students (feel like they) know me," Alfonso said. The Dalton Academy "is an ideal situation for me, and it's been a team effort" with staff at both high schools to raise awareness of the foundation, which is "why we've been so successful" so quickly.
All proceeds from her book go to the foundation, and "it took me 40 years to write it" because it's "so painful," but "young people need to know teen pregnancy is the number one cause of young adults dropping out of high school," she said. "By the grace of God, I made it through, and I want to offer hope for kids who think they don't have hope."
