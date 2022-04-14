"I took the long route to finishing my education — with lots of bumps and bruises along the way — (so) I want to help kids who need a second chance, and the big thing is knowledge, giving them the knowledge," as well as instilling self-belief that "you can do this, no matter your background, (so) don't give up on your dreams," said Yanira Alfonso, who teaches English Language Learners at The Dalton Academy and created the TEPIC Foundation.