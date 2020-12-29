Dalton airport official: Plenty of room for Trump rally

Dalton Municipal Airport Assistant Manager Ben Parson says the Republican National Committee hasn't given word yet on how many people are expected to turn out for a rally featuring President Donald Trump on Monday.
"I guess that will depend on the RSVP situation," Parson said. "They just announced the rally (Sunday) night."
Parson said he's confident there's enough room at the airport to host the event no matter how large the crowd is.
"We have five acres of ramp that will be where the event will be held," he said. "Ramp is the tarmac other than the runway and the taxiway."
City of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier said the Republican National Committee is renting the airport for three days at $2,500 per day.
"The Secret Service and the campaigns are handling the security arrangements for the event and at this point there isn’t much for us to comment on," he said.
The 7 p.m. rally is for Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who faces Democrat Jon Ossoff in next Tuesday's general election runoff; Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who faces Democrat the Rev. Raphael Warnock in another runoff; and Lauren "Bubba" McDonald Jr., a Republican member of the state's Public Service Commission who is also involved in a runoff.
"The plan is to try to accommodate as much parking as possible on site," Frazier said.
He said there is a possibility of having a satellite parking plan as well with attendees bused in like they were for a similar event in Valdosta earlier this month.
"But the event planners prefer to have it on site and that’s what they’re working towards," he said. "At this point there has been no announcement about road closures in the area for the event, but we certainly recommend that anyone who is not planning to attend the Jan. 4 event at the airport to try to avoid that area to avoid any delays. With the event being a fly-in/fly-out event for the president, etc., there is not as much of a role for local agencies to be blocking roads for a motorcade, etc. So, the Secret Service is running things, and local agencies are ready to assist in any way needed but at this point we haven’t been heavily involved in the planning."
What do public health officials think about holding this type of event in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak? Whitfield County has seen 1,363 COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, and recently went past 10,000 total cases (now 10,499) with 112 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's numbers from Monday afternoon.
"Anytime there is a large gathering, there is the opportunity of spread of (COVID-19)," said Jennifer King, public information officer for the North Georgia Health District. "This is especially true now in Whitfield County given the high rate of transmission we are observing. Our recommendations remain the same: wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid large gatherings outside of your immediate family and practice good hand hygiene."
Blake Kernen, grassroots coordinator for Perdue, said temperatures will be checked at the gate, and those with a fever will not be admitted. She said attendees are encouraged to wear a mask, and masks and hand sanitizer will be provided to those who need them.
