The Dalton Municipal Airport commissioned an Airport Weather Advisor Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS) IIIPT on Aug. 26.
The AWOS IIIPT system measures wind, temperature, relative humidity, barometric pressure, visibility, sky condition and precipitation and detects thunderstorms.
Airport Weather Advisor is the flagship product of Mesotech International Inc., a Sacramento, California-based manufacturer of meteorological instrumentation systems. The AWOS supports aviation safety by providing up-to-the-minute weather reports to pilots via radio, telephone and the internet. The system sends critical weather data to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Weather Service.
Mesotech reused existing infrastructure for the AWOS installation at the Dalton Municipal Airport, allowing the airport to save money while upgrading to the latest technology. The new system includes AWOS Live, Mesotech’s web-based aviation weather platform.
Serving as the airport’s weather hub, AWOS Live streams up-to-the-second data from the airport to computers and mobile devices anywhere in the world. AWOS Live also provides a broader picture of weather in the region with data collected from nearby airports. The status of Dalton’s AWOS is monitored remotely by Mesotech’s help desk to keep it operational, supporting flight safety year-round.
The Dalton Municipal Airport is a city-owned public use airport located six miles southeast of the central business district of Dalton in Whitfield County. It covers 554 acres at an elevation of 710 feet above mean sea level. The airport has one asphalt-paved runway which is designated 14/32 that measures 5,500 by 100 feet (1,676 by 30 meters). The airport sells an estimated 85,000 gallons of fuel annually and the facilities include a conference room, pilot lounge, full kitchen, flight planning, passenger lounges, courtesy vehicles and aircraft maintenance shop.
The Dalton Municipal Airport also manages hangar and ground leasing on site. There are five city-owned hangar buildings which house 48 aircraft and three corporate hangars which house an assortment of corporate jets and turboprops.
Mesotech International has designed, manufactured and installed meteorological monitoring systems for more than 25 years. Mesotech’s flagship product, Airport Weather Advisor, is a Federal Aviation Administration-certified, ICAO-compliant and U.S. Air Force-approved Automated Weather Observing System for airports and military airfields. Awarded Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year (Region IX) in 2014, Mesotech is a U.S. Air Force prime contractor that provides new systems, engineering and logistics support for more than 200 military installations worldwide.
