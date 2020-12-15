Dalton American Legion Post 112 donates to Freedom Ranch

Contributed photo

From left are Lee Oliver, past commander of Dalton American Legion Post 112 and a member of the board of directors of Freedom Ranch; Ginger Brown, director of Freedom Ranch; John Wilson, commander of American Legion Post 112; and Gary Benson, senior vice commander of American Legion Post 112. American Legion Post 112 recently donated $1,000 to Freedom Ranch.

Dalton American Legion Post 112 recently donated $1,000 to Freedom Ranch, a nonprofit organization that provides equine therapy and mounted and unmounted exercises for special need individuals of all ages.

Many of those who are being helped include veterans. Ginger Brown, director of Freedom Ranch, said, “There are those with chemical addictions, eating disorders and many other problems. Presently about one-half are troubled youth.” She added, “We see so many who gain self-esteem and personal issues resolved through connecting with these beautiful animals.”

For more information on Freedom Ranch, call (423) 421-3205 or email ginger@freedomranchga.com.

