Nine candidates will be on the May 24 general election primary ballot for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. Seven are scheduled to be in Dalton on Thursday at American Legion Post 112, and the remaining two will send representatives. The event is open to the public.
The 14th District includes Whitfield and Murray counties. It is currently represented by Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome.
“We are calling it a mix and mingle,” said post Commander John Wilson. “It won’t be a debate or a town hall forum or anything like that.”
The event will start at 6 p.m. with the post’s regular business meeting.
“We’ll have a couple of things on the agenda we have to take care of,” Wilson said. “It will be brief. We’ll have tables set up for each one of the candidates. We’ll let them have a few minutes to introduce themselves, tell who they are and why they are running. Then people can go to their table and talk to them, ask them questions or express concerns. We think that it will be a good event and a way for people to learn more about the candidates.”
The post is at 1118 N. Glenwood Ave.
Greene will not be at the event, according to post member Shannon Bearfield, who is organizing the event. Nor will Democrat Wendy Davis, a former Rome city commissioner. Both have said they will send a representative.
“They have been extended the courtesy of sending a video clip as well,” Bearfield said.
In addition to Greene, the following qualified to seek the Republican Party nomination for the 14th Congressional District:
- Eric Cunningham, a businessman from Acworth.
- James Haygood, a right-of-way engineer from Rydal.
- Charles Lutin, an Atlanta physician.
- Jennifer Strahan, a business owner from Dallas.
- Seth Synstelien, an academic professional from Acworth
In addition to Davis, the following qualified to seek the Democratic Party nomination for the 14th Congressional District:
- Marcus Flowers, a U.S. Army veteran from Bremen.
- Holly McCormack, an insurance agent from Ringgold.
The primaries determine who will be the Republican and Democratic candidates in the Nov. 8 general election. The deadline for someone seeking to run as a write-in candidate to file and publish a notice of intent is Sept. 6, and Sept. 11 is the deadline to file an affidavit.
Wilson said the League of Women Voters of the Dalton Area will have representatives at the Thursday event to help people register to vote.
