Whitfield County voters will have another opportunity to meet some candidates on the May 24 primary and general election ballot later this month.
Dalton American Legion Post 112 will host a "meet and mingle event" on Thursday, April 28, for candidates running for the state legislature and the county Board of Commissioners. The event is open to the public.
It will start at 6 p.m. with the post’s regular business meeting, which is expected to be brief. The post is at 1118 N. Glenwood Ave. in Dalton.
Shannon Bearfield, the post junior vice commander who is arranging the event, said it will have the same format as a meet-and-mingle the post hosted in March for candidates for Georgia's 14th Congressional District. Seven of the nine candidates appeared, and two others sent video messages. At that event, the candidates had an opportunity to briefly introduce himself or herself, and then those in attendance could approach them to ask questions or express concerns.
"Last month's event was a big success," Bearfield said. "We had great turnout from the candidates and the community. We were very happy. This month, we will be hosting candidates for the state Senate and the state House of Representatives, as well as candidates for the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners. Everybody has been invited. I've heard back from several of them. I'm waiting for confirmation on a few."
Candidates who will be on the May 24 ballot include:
State legislature
• Rep. Steve Tarvin of Chickamauga; Jim Coles, a registered nurse from Ringgold; and Todd Noblitt, an insurance agent from Chickamauga, who are all on the ballot for House of Representatives District 2 in the Republican Party primary. District 2 includes parts of western and southern Whitfield County.
• Rep. Kasey Carpenter of Dalton and Nick Voyles, a Dalton homebuilder, who are seeking the Republican nomination for House District 4. The district includes the city of Dalton and some precincts to the north.
• Rep. Jason Ridley of Chatsworth and Lee Coker, a firefighter and emergency medical technician from the Varnell area, who are seeking the Republican nomination for House District 6. The district includes all of Murray County and part of northern Whitfield County.
• Sen. Chuck Payne of Dalton and former Whitfield County Board of Commissioners member Doug Keener, who are seeking the Republican nomination for Senate District 54, which includes both Whitfield and Murray counties.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners
• Barry Robbins, incumbent member of District 1, and Darrel Long, who is in the pest control business, are in the Republican primary.
• Incumbent John Thomas and Shane Day, global sales director for Tiarco Chemical in Dalton, who are in the Republican primary for District 3. They faced each other in the April 2021 special election runoff to fill the unexpired term of the late Roger Crossen for that seat. Thomas defeated Day in that runoff by 587 votes (52.98%) to 521 votes (47.02%).
The League of Women Voters of the Dalton Area will have representatives in attendance to help people register to vote.
Early voting starts Monday, May 2, at the elections office in the county courthouse and concludes Friday, May 20. On weekdays, voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Friday, May 13, and Friday, May 20, when it will end at 7 p.m. There will also be early voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, and Saturday, May 14.
