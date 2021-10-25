Dalton American Legion post changes bingo nights

Bingo has always been a popular activity at Dalton American Legion Post 112, and the games, which are open to the public, will continue, but on different days
“For those people who have been enjoying playing bingo on Friday and Saturday nights please take notice that the current days are now Tuesday and Friday nights. The time stays the same. Games begin at 6:30 p.m.," said post Commander John Wilson.
Wilson also noted another change has taken place.
“Our coffee shop has only been open on Saturdays but that has changed," he said. "Our veterans enjoy getting together and having coffee so we decided to extend the days.”
The coffee shop will now be open for veterans on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 to 11 a.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
The American Legion is a nonprofit organization of U.S. war veterans. It is made up of state, U.S. territory and overseas departments, and these in turn make up local posts. The American Legion is a proud advocate for veterans on the local, state and national level.
American Legion Post 112 was chartered in March 1919. The post is strong and continues to grow as an integral part of the greater Dalton community.
Office hours for American Legion Post 112 are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, please contact the post at (706) 226-5120.
