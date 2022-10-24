The Dalton American Legion Post 112 Honor Guard will make a presentation of the flags for Hamilton Hospice’s annual Celebration of Life on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2:30 p.m. at Dalton First Presbyterian Church.
The presentation will honor veterans who passed while on hospice care. The Rev. Rick Gillert, the bereavement coordinator for Hamilton Hospice, will be the officiant for the evening.
Gillert stated, “These men and women put their lives on the line to protect our freedom. Many bore physical, emotional and spiritual wounds as a result of their service. There are many volunteering opportunities at Hamilton Hospice, especially for veteran volunteers.”
The honoring of veterans will include a presentation of the flags for the branches of the armed forces. The Honor Guard will be accompanied by bagpipes. Taps will be played for our fallen heroes.
For more information, contact Gillert at (706) 272-6837 or Gary Benson at (706) 581-2770.
