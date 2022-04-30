Dalton Animal Care has been the place many Dalton residents have chosen to take their pets for healthcare for 45 years. Recently, the team at Dalton Animal Care unveiled some major changes to the facility at 1022 S. Hamilton St.
"We gutted out the building, leaving only the perimeter wall, the brick wall," said Dr. Christopher Stearns. "We started fresh, removing everything inside and building a new interior. We only had four exam rooms before. Now, we have seven. We changed the floor plan completely to make it more modern."
He pointed to the lobby.
"We opened it up," he said. "There's a lot of light in here."
Stearns and partner Dr. Jules Crawford recently partnered with Mission Veterinary Partners, a veterinary group based in Southfield, Michigan.
"Together, we all work in this new building," he said. "I'm still active and still practicing, practicing two days a week and looking forward to several more years of practice."
Dalton Animal Care offers a wide range of healthcare services for pets.
"We do the basic things a veterinary clinic does, such as vaccinations and health checkups," he said. "But we also have some advanced things. We offer cold laser therapy for rehabilitation."
Cold laser therapy, also known as photobiomodulation therapy, reduces pain, swelling and inflammation from injuries, surgeries or from chronic conditions such as arthritis. Sessions typically take three to seven minutes.
On a recent visit, a puppy named Maverick was receiving cold laser therapy after being neutered. Maverick seemed to find the process very soothing. He entered the room squirming and trying to play with the therapists, but as soon as the laser started, he calmed down.
Therapist Hannah DeFoor said they have not yet had to restrain any animal to administer the laser therapy.
"We've done it on cats and different breeds of dogs, and they've been fine," she said.
The laser therapy is just one type of advanced treatment offered at Dalton Animal Care.
"We do dental surgeries here," said Stearns. "We also have a physical therapist. We do laboratory work here. We treat mostly cats and dogs. We do see a few exotics come in, rabbits, some birds, a snake or a lizard every now and then. We don't do any large animal work. Mobile veterinarians treat chickens and cows and things like that."
The clinic also has walk-in tubs for bathing pets.
"You don't have to pick it up," Stearns said. "It just walks in and you close it."
The treatment room has three anesthesia machines and hydraulic surgical tables that lift up and down.
"This is brand new equipment we've brought in," he said.
Dalton Animal Care is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
"We have a veterinarian here every day, usually more than one," said Stearns. "We have five veterinarians on our staff."
